Saturday 27 March 2021
Stunning late goal sees Peamount edge title rivals Wexford

Eleanor Ryan-Doyle hit a dramatic winner at Ferrycarrig Park.

By Brendan Graham Saturday 27 Mar 2021, 6:32 PM
Peamount’s Eleanor Ryan-Doyle (file pic).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Peamount’s Eleanor Ryan-Doyle (file pic).
Peamount’s Eleanor Ryan-Doyle (file pic).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Wexford Youths 0
Peamount 1

Brendan Graham reports from Ferrycarrig Park

A FANTASTIC long-range effort from Eleanor Ryan-Doyle in the 87th minute saw Peamount battle their way to a crucial 1-0 win against title rivals Wexford this afternoon.

It was the visitors who settled quickest after their journey down the N11. Aine O’Gorman with the first real chance of the game after some nice footwork from Megan Smyth-Lynch down the left. Smyth-Lynch found her captain at the back post with a looping cross but O’Gorman cleared the bar with her header. A very positive start to the game from the reigning champions.

Despite having to defend for large parts of the opening 10 minutes, Wexford could have taken the lead with a brilliant counter attack on seven minutes. A quick exchange of passes between Murphy and Frawley left the latter through on goal. Niamh Reid-Burke was quick off her line, pulling off a fantastic save low down to deny the Wexford striker.

Fantastic link-up play between Kylie Murphy, Ellen Molloy and Lynn Marie-Grant concluded with the latter getting a shot away close to goal, which trailed wide.

Wexford should have taken the lead minutes before half time from a Ciara Rossiter effort. On the edge of the box, she drove a low shot towards goal. Reid-Burke decided to leave it, with the attempt trickling just past the post.

Both sides found second-half chances hard to come by with the gusty conditions. O’Gorman and Lauren Dwyer had half-chances at either end, but nothing to really worry the respective goalkeepers.

A frantic final 10 minutes saw Murphy miss an 84th-minute penalty, after Molloy was bundled over in the box. The subsequent effort from the spot came crashing back off the post.

There was more drama to follow, as just two minutes later, Peamount were ahead, with a great goal from Ryan-Doyle. The 22-year-old striker hit a speculative effort from distance, which caught Ciamh Gray out completely, looping over her head and into the top corner of the net.

Peamount then held out for an invaluable three points, which could prove decisive come the end of the season.

Wexford Youths: Ciamh Gray; Ciara Rossiter, Orlaith Conlon, Lauren Dwyer, Nicola Sinnott (Lynn Craven 89); Aoibhean Clancy, Edel Kennedy (Sinead Taylor 89), Ellen Molloy, Lynn Marie-Grant; Aisling Frawley, Kylie Murphy.

Booked: Ellen Molloy [55]

Peamount: Niamh Reid-Burke; Lauren O’Callaghan, Dearbhile Beirne, Della Doherty, Claire Walsh; Karen Duggan, Lucy McCartan, Aine O’Gorman, Megan Smyth-Lynch (Rebbeca Watkins 80); Stephanie Roche (Sadhbh Doyle 65), Eleanor Ryan-Doyle

Booked: Stephanie Roche [40]

Referee: Claire Purcell

Brendan Graham

