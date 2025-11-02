Meath champions Summerhill recover to knock out Killoe of Longford

Summerhill (Meath) 2-22

Killoe Young Emmets (Longford) 1-16

Paul Keane reports from Pairc Tailteann, Navan

TRAILING BY SIX points with half-time on the horizon in Navan, Meath champions Summerhill had a hole to dig themselves out of.

In fact, as visitors Killoe capitalised on the stiff wind, it looked as if the poor record of Meath clubs in the Leinster club SFC – the Royal County hasn’t produced a finalist since 2004 – may very well continue.

From there, however, David Clare’s side opened up with their best football, outscoring the Longford champions by a whopping 2-15 to 0-6 to turn a tricky situation into a commanding nine-point win.

The two Adams, McDonnell and Flanagan, lorded it again at midfield, registering 1-4 between them while wing-back Jamie O’Shea got forward for 1-2.

Meath captain Eoghan Frayne maintained his high standards too with five points over the hour or so in a game heavily affected by the stiff wind.

Killoe had it in the first-half but ultimately didn’t make enough use of it, leading by just a point at the break.

And Summerhill made them pay as they rallied to claim the win and a glamour quarter-final clash with Athy under lights in Newbridge next Saturday week.

Killoe’s last win in this competition came, ironically, against Navan O’Mahonys, the club based next door to Pairc Tailteann, in 2015.

Paddy Moran clipped four first-half points for them this time and when Larry Moran netted in the 26th minute, Killoe were in a decent spot with a 1-10 to 0-7 lead.

The buildup to the goal underlined just how much pressure Killoe were applying in that period as Daniel Mimnagh and Ciaran Farrelly both had shots for points before ex-Longford and AFL player Michael Quinn won possession next to the endline and played the ball across for Larry Moran.

Unfortunately for Killoe, it was all downhill from there because they only scored six more points, and just two from open play.

Advertisement

Summerhill, meanwhile, responded with a 28th minute goal by defender O’Shea who, in truth, didn’t know much about it when the ball deflected in off him after Frayne had contested a high ball in.

O’Shea closed out the first-half scoring with a point and suddenly there was just a point in it.

Kevin Ryan tied it up with a Summerhill point after the restart, 1-11 to 1-11, before Frayne knocked over a two-point free.

Goalkeeper Sean Muddiman added a point from a 45 and when Diarmuid McCabe pointed soon after for Summerhill, he punched the air in celebration, realising they’d seized back control, 1-15 to 1-11.

Killoe didn’t offer much in return throughout the second-half as Summerhill locked down midfield and brought their superior conditioning and quality to bear in the tough conditions.

McDonnell played in the ball from the right wing for Flanagan to palm in their second goal in the 46th minute, opening up a 2-15 to 1-12 lead at that stage.

A four-in-a-row of Summerhill points then from Conor Lyons, John Lavelle, Frayne and Liam Shaw left them well in the clear.

Summerhill scorers: Jamie O’Shea 1-2, Eoghan Frayne 0-5 (1 tpf, 1f), Adam McDonnell 0-4 (1 tp), Adam Flanagan 1-0, Diarmuid McCabe 0-2, Sean Muddiman 0-2 (2 45), Liam Shaw 0-2, Conor Frayne 0-1, David Larkin 0-1, Kevin Ryan 0-1, Conor Lyons 0-1, John Lavelle 0-1.

Killoe Young Emmets scorers: Paddy Moran 0-7 (5f), Larry Moran 1-0, Michael Hughes 0-2 (tpf), Paddy Kiernan 0-2 (tp), James Moran 0-2, Mark Hughes 0-1, Cian Farrelly 0-1, Ronan McGoldrick 0-1.

SUMMERHILL

1. Sean Muddiman

4. Iarla Hughes

3. Ronan Ryan (Captain)

2. Ben Moran

5. Jack Bannon

6. Ross Ryan

7. Jamie O’Shea

8. Adam McDonnell

9. Adam Flanagan

10. Diarmuid McCabe

11. Kevin Ryan

12. David Larkin

13. Conor Frayne

14. Eoghan Frayne

15. Liam Shaw

SUBS

19. Padhraig Geraghty for Bannon (43)

20. Conor Lyons for O’Shea (48)

21. John Lavelle for Hughes (48)

22. Barry Dardis for Conor Frayne (55)

17. Kevin Lyons for Larkin (57)

KILLOE YOUNG EMMETS

1. Michael Hughes

2. Liam Hughes

3. Darren Moffett

7. Ryan Moffett

5. James Moran

6. Niall Farrelly

13. Gavin Farrelly

8. Michael Quinn

9. Ronan Keogh (Captain)

17. Paddy Kiernan

12. Daniel Mimnagh

11. Cian Farrelly

19. Larry Moran

14. Paddy Moran

15. Mark Hughes

SUBS

22. Ronan McGoldrick for Larry Moran (47)

23. Cian Dooner for Kiernan (50)

4. Evan Farrelly for Cian Farrelly (55)

18. Gavin Hughes for Keogh (56)

Referee: Alan Coyne (Westmeath).