McGeady hits key goal for Sunderland on a good day for Irish players chasing promotion

A CRUCIAL LATE goal from Aiden McGeady to help Sunderland’s League One promotion push today.

McGeady pounced in the 81st minute with a fine finish to put Sunderland in front before a late goal from Max Power in injury-time sealed a 3-1 win over Oxford United.

Sunderland had fallen behind at the Stadium of Light in the first half when James Henry netted but were level 1-1 by the interval when Lyden Gooch scored.

McGeady then scored what was only his third league goal of the season but the 34-year-old’s input helps keep Sunderland in the race to go up to the Championship.

They are third, two points behind Peterborough United who they play on Monday, and Hull City are a further point in front. Sunderland have games in hand on both of the top two who both triumphed today.

Portsmouth are in fifth place after their 2-1 win at home to Rochdale today with Ireland international Ronan Curtis on the scoresheet. Curtis, who was on the bench for Stephen Kenny’s Ireland side against Qatar midweek, bagged the second goal for the home side in the 37th minute as they went in front 2-0 at the break.

Rochdale, managed by Brian Barry-Murphy and fielding Ireland netminder Gavin Bazunu in goal along with outfielders Paul McShane, Eoghan O’Connell and Jimmy Keohane, rallied with a late second-half goal to cut the deficit but couldn’t find an equaliser.

They stay bottom of the table, Portsmouth maintain their play-off challenge but are 11 points off the automatic spots.

Ipswich retained their hopes of reaching the play-offs, they are now 9th after today’s results and only two points off sixth in a congested section of the table. Alan Judge flew the flag for Ireland by scoring their second goal at Portman Road in a 2-1 success over Bristol Rovers.

Judge netted in the 11th minute to put them 2-0 up and though they conceded seven minutes later, Ipswich held on to take full points.

