Uefa Super Cup to take place in Belfast as scheduled despite speculation of Istanbul switch

THE IRISH FOOTBALL Association have confirmed that August’s Uefa Super Cup between Champions League winners Chelsea and Europa League champions Villarreal will take place at Windsor Park, Belfast as scheduled.

Recent speculation had suggested that the fixture would be moved to Turkey after Istanbul lost out on last weekend’s Champions League final.

However, despite reports to that effect last month and apparent confirmation last week from the Turkish sports minister, Mehmet Kasapoglu, that the game would be played on Turkish soil, Uefa have confirmed to the IFA that it will not moved from Northern Ireland’s home ground.

“After recent speculation that the game would be switched to Istanbul, Uefa has today confirmed that the showpiece fixture between Champions League winners Chelsea and Europa League winners Villareal will remain in Northern Ireland,” read an IFA statement.

IFA CEO Patrick Nelson, said: “We have kept in close contact with our partners at Uefa on the matter and following these discussions we are delighted that they have confirmed that the game will stay in Belfast.”

Details on attendance and ticketing arrangements are still to be finalised and will be released in due course.