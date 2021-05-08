BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 8 May 2021
Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus defend Super League in face of Uefa 'threats'

The clubs released a joint statement this morning.

By AFP Saturday 8 May 2021, 10:41 AM
A general view of footballs.
Image: PA
Image: PA

REAL MADRID, BARCELONA and Juventus on Saturday defended the aborted Super League project after the nine other clubs agreed to pay a financial penalty to Uefa for their involvement.

The three clubs said they had received “unacceptable” threats from Uefa and Fifa since the project collapsed just two days after it was announced last month, when six Premier League clubs and three other teams pulled out. 

More to follow.

© – AFP, 2021

