Dublin: -1°C Sunday 24 January 2021
Swansea City boss impressed by 'excellent' Hourihane in 5-1 debut victory

The Ireland midfielder, playing for the first time in eight weeks, helped Swansea advance in the FA Cup.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 24 Jan 2021, 9:03 AM
Conor Hourihane (right) under pressure from Fouad Bachirou during Swansea City's win against Nottingham Forest.
Image: PA
Conor Hourihane (right) under pressure from Fouad Bachirou during Swansea City's win against Nottingham Forest.
Conor Hourihane (right) under pressure from Fouad Bachirou during Swansea City's win against Nottingham Forest.
Image: PA

SWANSEA CITY MANAGER Steve Cooper was thrilled with the performance of Conor Hourihane in his side’s resounding win over Nottingham Forest.

The Welsh outfit recorded a 5-1 victory in the FA Cup fourth round yesterday at the Liberty Stadium.

Three days after completing a loan move from Aston Villa until the end of the season, Hourihane was named in the Swansea team as they eased into the last 16 at the expense of Chris Hughton’s side.

It was a first outing in eight weeks for the Republic of Ireland midfielder, who was limited to four appearances in the Premier League and one in the Carabao Cup for Villa this season.

Swansea’s win also featured a start for Hourihane’s compatriot Ryan Manning, who provided the assist for Liam Cullen to score their fourth goal.

“I thought he was excellent,” Cooper said of Hourihane’s contribution. “He’s been so impressive from the day he’s come through the door, which wasn’t that long ago.

“But you can see that he’s a real focused professional, an individual that’s not only going to bring what he possesses, but he really wants to buy into what we’re doing as well, and that’s always the best way to be.

“I thought his composure and quality on the ball is what we want it to be. If that’s the start of things to come then happy days.”

Hourihane joins a Swansea side who sit in second place in the Championship, seven points adrift of leaders Norwich City but with a game in hand.

The move to Wales should aid the 29-year-old Corkman’s prospects of adding to his tally of 24 senior Ireland caps when Stephen Kenny’s side begin their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with games against Serbia and Luxembourg in March. 

