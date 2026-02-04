SWINDON TOWN SAY they are “deeply disappointed” to have been removed from the EFL Trophy competition, after Irish striker Aaron Drinan was among two ineligible players they are deemed to have fielded in the last-16.
Swindon Town removed from EFL Trophy after controversy involving Irish player
SWINDON TOWN SAY they are “deeply disappointed” to have been removed from the EFL Trophy competition, after Irish striker Aaron Drinan was among two ineligible players they are deemed to have fielded in the last-16.
The Corkman was brought on as a substitute despite not being listed on the official team sheet in their 2-1 win over Luton Town on 13 January. The incident led to an eight-minute delay, but Drinan — who was introduced at half time — stayed on the pitch thereafter.
Oliver Clarke was the other ineligible player: the English midfielder was serving a seven-game suspension from the Football Association.
An EFL investigation followed, with the decision of the Independent Disciplinary Commission announced this evening.
As well as being removed from the competition, with Luton advancing to the quarter-final where they will face Plymouth Argyle, Swindon have been fined £40,000 [€46,268]. £20,000 [€23,133] will be suspended and automatically payable if the club fields or names on a team sheet an ineligible player before the end of the 2026/27 season.
Swindon “strongly believe this outcome is unfair and do not agree with the findings” but “respect the disciplinary process and authority of the Commission”.
A statement from the League Two side reads: “Swindon Town Football Club is deeply disappointed by the Independent Disciplinary Commission’s decision to remove the Club from this season’s Vertu Trophy.
“We strongly believe this outcome is unfair and do not agree with the findings. That said, we respect the disciplinary process and the authority of the Commission.
“Right now, our focus has to be on moving forward together as a football club. We will take time to reflect, learn from what has happened, and make sure we continue to meet the highest standards in everything we do.
“Above all, our priority remains with our players, staff, and supporters. We will keep backing them fully as we push on and compete with everything we have in our remaining fixtures this season.”
