Swindon Town removed from EFL Trophy after controversy involving Irish player

SWINDON TOWN SAY they are “deeply disappointed” to have been removed from the EFL Trophy competition, after Irish striker Aaron Drinan was among two ineligible players they are deemed to have fielded in the last-16.

The Corkman was brought on as a substitute despite not being listed on the official team sheet in their 2-1 win over Luton Town on 13 January. The incident led to an eight-minute delay, but Drinan — who was introduced at half time — stayed on the pitch thereafter.

Oliver Clarke was the other ineligible player: the English midfielder was serving a seven-game suspension from the Football Association.

An EFL investigation followed, with the decision of the Independent Disciplinary Commission announced this evening.

As well as being removed from the competition, with Luton advancing to the quarter-final where they will face Plymouth Argyle, Swindon have been fined £40,000 [€46,268]. £20,000 [€23,133] will be suspended and automatically payable if the club fields or names on a team sheet an ineligible player before the end of the 2026/27 season.

Swindon “strongly believe this outcome is unfair and do not agree with the findings” but “respect the disciplinary process and authority of the Commission”.

A statement from the League Two side reads: “Swindon Town Football Club is deeply disappointed by the Independent Disciplinary Commission’s decision to remove the Club from this season’s Vertu Trophy.