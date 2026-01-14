Irish striker Aaron Drinan involved in Swindon teamsheet controversy

CORK MAN AARON Drinan found himself at the centre of an unusual incident last night when he was brought on as a sub by Swindon, despite not being listed on the teamsheet for their 2-1 win at Luton in the EFL Trophy.

The incident led to an eight minute delay, with Swindon’s status in the competition now unclear.

Swindon manager Ian Holloway brought on his top scorer from Carrigaline at half-time. Yet in the 64th minute his presence was questioned, leading to the lengthy delay. Ryan Tafazolli had been listed in Drinan’s place on the official teamsheet seen by officials before the game.

Drinan stayed on the pitch after the delay. Holloway said afterwards that he is expecting “some sort of action”.

Here’s what has caused all the issues this evening. Official teamsheet with no Aaron Drinan selected by the Robins. pic.twitter.com/wG5BxSVzQP — LutonNews_LTFC (@LutonNews_LTFC) January 13, 2026

“Strange hold-up in the middle of it where we’ve got Aaron Drinan out there and he wasn’t on the teamsheet, apparently,” Holloway told Swindon’s media team afterwards. “But no-one asked me before the game, they didn’t even show us the teamsheets but somebody spotted that it was not Tafazolli, well it was obviously not Tafazolli. So anyway, that’s what the hold-up was.”

Holloway told the BBC the mistake could be in part due to the change from writing out teamsheets by hand to them now being processed electronically.

“When we used to write the team-sheet down, it was never wrong,” he said. “But when it’s on a iPad and not shown to us, how can I say that’s my team?

“It’s a major whoopsie by the officials, I would suggest.”

Jack Wilshere, Luton’s manager, said to the BBC: “I felt maybe the decision could have been made quicker but, yeah, it is what it is and my job is to focus on the performance and leave the EFL to investigate it and come to the right decision. Whatever the rules are, the rules are.”

Swindon’s win means they are through to the last eight of the competition but they will likely be subject to an EFL investigation over the incident now.