Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 26 March, 2019
6-goal thriller between rivals sees Ireland go top of Group D

A remarkable comeback, starting in the 84th minute, saw the Danes earn a point.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 26 Mar 2019, 10:12 PM
17 minutes ago 2,118 Views 2 Comments
Switzerland's Steven Zuber reacts during the match.
Image: GEORGIOS KEFALAS
Switzerland's Steven Zuber reacts during the match.
Switzerland's Steven Zuber reacts during the match.
Image: GEORGIOS KEFALAS

DENMARK AND SWITZERLAND played out a 3-3 draw in their Euro 2020 qualifier at St Jakob Park tonight.

The result means Ireland go top of the group after two games played, following their 1-0 victory over Georgia, which left them as the only team in Group D to retain a 100% record.

The match itself was a thriller, as the Swiss went 3-0 up, before a remarkable comeback, starting in the 84th minute, saw the Danes earn a point.

