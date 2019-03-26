6-goal thriller between rivals sees Ireland go top of Group D

DENMARK AND SWITZERLAND played out a 3-3 draw in their Euro 2020 qualifier at St Jakob Park tonight.

The result means Ireland go top of the group after two games played, following their 1-0 victory over Georgia, which left them as the only team in Group D to retain a 100% record.

The match itself was a thriller, as the Swiss went 3-0 up, before a remarkable comeback, starting in the 84th minute, saw the Danes earn a point.

More to follow

