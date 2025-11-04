More Stories
Tadhg Beirne after being sent to the sin bin during Ireland's defeat to New Zealand. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Ireland's Tadhg Beirne free to play against Japan after 20-minute red card rescinded

Beirne appeared before an independent Disciplinary Committee this evening after receiving the red card against New Zealand.
10.53pm, 4 Nov 2025
IRELAND’S TADHG BEIRNE is free to play against Japan this weekend after his 20-minute red card against New Zealand was rescinded following a disciplinary hearing this evening.

Beirne was hit with the 20-minute red card during Ireland’s 26-13 loss to the All Blacks in Chicago last weekend over a challenge on Beauden Barrett. 

Referee Pierre Brousset initially showed the second-rower a yellow card, which was subsequently upgraded to a 20-minute red card by foul play review officer Dan Jones following an off-field review.

Beirne appeared before an independent Disciplinary Committee this evening, where the red card was rescinded, meaning he is free for selection against Japan this Saturday.

A statement following the hearing reads:

“Having considered the Player’s and other evidence and reviewed the footage, the Disciplinary Committee accepted the Player’s submissions that whilst an act of foul play had occurred, it did not meet the red card threshold.

“The 20-minute Red Card was thus rescinded. As a result, the Player is now free to play and available for selection this weekend.”

The independent Disciplinary Committee was chaired by Christopher Quinlan KC, joined by former international referee Wayne Erickson (Australia) and former international player Becky Essex (England).

The Irish camp were hopeful that Beirne would be available for this weekend as they aim to bounce back from their defeat to New Zealand and continue their November Series campaign against Japan at the Aviva Stadium.

