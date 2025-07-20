'Andy had a quiet word... I’m not going to lie, I felt the pressure'

ANDY FARRELL SHOWED lots of faith in Tadhg Beirne last week, but he also put pressure on the 33-year-old.

There had been plenty of calls for Ollie Chessum to be named in the Lions’ number six shirt for the first Test against the Wallabies. And Farrell certainly considered it.

Beirne hadn’t been at his best on the tour of Australia, by his own admission.

Lions boss Farrell still believed that the Munster captain had big-game quality He backed Beirne to produce it. And he reminded Beirne of the need to produce it.

“Andy had a quiet word with the back row, the captains, and he said a few things to us,” said Beirne after his immense performance in the Lions’ win over the Wallabies in Brisbane on Saturday.

“He put a little bit of pressure on us without putting pressure on us, you know, as Andy does. But it gives you motivation and it gives you a little bit of realisation as to where his head’s at and the opportunity that’s being presented to us.

“So those words certainly sat with me for the 24 hours leading up to the game. I knew how important this game was and not just because of what he said, but it’s also a massively important game because each week is the biggest game of your career on these tours.

“I’m 33 now, I’m not going to be on another Lions tour, let’s be realistic, so these are special moments.”

The way Farrell spoke after his side’s victory at Suncorp Stadium, it seemed that he never doubted for a second that Beirne and a few others would deliver their best on the big occasion.

Beirne was brilliant for the Lions. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Maybe he didn’t doubt it, but he did underline to those who won narrow selection calls that they needed to justify his belief in them.

“I felt the pressure. I’m not going to lie, I did feel the pressure this week,” said Beirne.

“There are some things you can’t shy away from. A lot of people calling for your head out there. I know my performances to date weren’t up to par by my standards. So to be in this team, Faz has put a lot of trust in me and it was an honour to be selected.

“I had to put in a performance. All of us did. Everyone around me put in great performances and the best part about it was that we were able to make each other look good, particularly for the first half.

“That last quarter we probably fell off a bit and we will need to look into that to get better.”

The other Farrell selection that was questioned by lots of supporters and media was the decision to back Tom Curry as the Lions’ openside.

And again, having reminded Curry of the need to produce, Farrell was rewarded.

“His work rate is outstanding,” said Beirne. “I suppose there’s questions over some people. We see it as well over selection.

“But the tape we have seen of Tom over the last couple of weeks has been outstanding. His work rate off the ball. Everything he is doing that people aren’t seeing is incredible work and that is why he has been selected; it is for those moments, the incredible fitness and work rate he has. So fair play to him.”

Beirne makes a tackle against the Wallabies. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Beirne hopes he has done enough to keep his place in the starting XV and while that may be like a certainty to most of us, the Irishman didn’t appear to be sure his performance in the first Test was enough.

He said that the Lions’ depth means no one can take their place for granted.

“That’s the thing about the Lions,” said Beirne. “Any man next up has more than earned their spot. There’s been incredible performances in the lead-up to these Tests.

“If I’d gone down with an injury, Chess would have went into six, no one would have batted an eyelid there, not gone, ‘Oh no, Tadhg’s out.’ It would have been like, ‘Great, Chess is in.’

“So that’s the tour we’re in. Everyone’s gunning for a position here and everyone’s worthy of a position here. The responsibility’s on us to try and keep our positions.”