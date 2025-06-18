'If you want to be a Lion, you have to adapt or you'll get left behind'

TADHG BEIRNE IS not one of the 14 potential first-time Lions in line to feature against Argentina in Dublin on Friday night [KO 8pm, TG4/Sky Sports], but the Munster and Ireland lock is fully aware the opportunity that lies ahead of him in the coming weeks will have a very different feel to his previous taste of the Lions experience.

The 33-year-old was a member of Warren Gatland’s Lions squad that toured South Africa in 2021, but it was a diluted, restricted version of what the Lions is meant to be, with the Covid pandemic still very much shaping everyday life at the time.

With that in mind, making the cut again this time around in order to feel the real thing proved a big motivation for Beirne across the season.

“Me and Jack Conan had spoken about it very briefly during the Six Nations, how much we both wanted it, just because of experiencing the Covid Lions tour isn’t really what it’s meant to be,” said Beirne.

Beirne speaking to the media in Dublin today. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

“So when we both got the name called out, that’s what I was thinking in my head, that we’re going to get the actual experience of what the Lions is actually meant to be about, full crowds, having the fans come over, experiencing that wave of red coming into each city for each game and just the buzz around the place, it’s going to be a much different experience and I’m really, really excited about it.”

Four years is a long time in rugby, and Beirne admits he’s a slightly different player to the one who toured in 2021 – where he played six games and came off the bench in two of the three Tests.

“I’ve probably gotten slower, put on a bit of weight,” he smiled.

“No look, I’ve learned a lot over the last four years. If I think about that year I probably wasn’t getting selected for Ireland at the start of the year, it was a strange time obviously with Covid and the opportunity came to me in the Six Nations and all of a sudden I was in the Lions squad.

“I was kind of playing as a six more than a second row back then, I’ve been between both over the last couple of years, but if anything I’ve probably become more settled in the second row spot over the last couple of months, particularly with Munster.

“I like to think, or I’ve convinced myself anyway, that my game has improved a bit over the last four years just in terms of understanding the game and being a smarter rugby player and particularly in the second row because I’ve been playing there a lot more, what’s expected of me in that role, whether it be for Munster or Ireland. I’ve definitely got a better understanding of it but still a lot of room for improvement for sure.”

He’s in the starting team for Friday’s clash with the Pumas, lining out in the second row alongside squad captain Maro Itoje. Andy Farrell has already called for his players to hit the ground running in their first outing, and Beirne says there would be no excuse for any lack of cohesion on the night, even if the group are still in the early stages of getting to know each other and learning new systems.

“You’re talking about world class players here. We’re talking about the best of the best.

“The expectation we would have of each other is that you can adapt to any system you’re given and that’s the challenge laid in front of us. That’s the challenge of being a Lion.

Every four years there’s going to be a new system, the coach is going to want to play a certain way and if you want to be a Lion, you’re going to have to adapt or you’ll get left behind.

“I would say if you came in here thinking that you could just play your club system or your country system, then you’re probably already at a loss. So I think everyone comes into these things with a massive open mind and look forward to getting to play these new systems, getting to try something new and eager to learn.

“If you’re not floating ideas at players in your position, you’re already at a loss as well. We’re in such a privileged position to come into these environments and learn from one another and get better as rugby players. Adaptation is a big part of that. We all want to be on the same page.

“I think that’s what we’ll be chasing, that cohesion and connection.”

“Getting to play in Ireland is extra special for us Irish players,” he added.

“The last week and a half has been really enjoyable so looking forward to getting stuck in and playing with some of the new lads.”