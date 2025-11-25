Tadhg Beirne named in World Rugby team of the year

TADHG BEIRNE HAS been named in the World Rugby Men’s 15s Dream Team of the Year 2025.
Beirne is the only Irish player included, with seven nations represented. The Ireland and Munster second row gets the nod for the second successive year.
South Africa dominate the 2025 selection, with six players honoured. Player of the Year Malcolm Marx leads the charge, joined by Ox Nché and Thomas du Toit in an all-Springboks front row.
Pieter-Steph du Toit, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Cheslin Kolbe are the other South Africans included.
New Zealand, Australia and England have two players apiece: Will Jordan and Cam Roigard from the All Blacks, Len Ikitau and Harry Wilson are the Wallabies, with England represented by Maro Itoje and Tom Curry.
Scotland (Huw Jones) and France (Louis Bielle-Biarrey) complete the team, with one player apiece like Ireland.
Beirne is one of six players named two years in a row, alongside Marx, Nché, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Kolbe and Jordan.
World Rugby Men’s 15s Dream Team of the Year 2025
15. Will Jordan (New Zealand)
14. Cheslin Kolbe (South Africa)
13. Huw Jones (Scotland)
12. Len Ikitau (Australia)
11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey (France)
10. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (South Africa)
9. Cam Roigard (New Zealand)
1. Ox Nché (South Africa)
2. Malcolm Marx (South Africa)
3. Thomas du Toit (South Africa)
4. Maro Itoje (England)
5. Tadhg Beirne (Ireland)
6. Pieter-Steph du Toit (South Africa)
7. Tom Curry (England)
8. Harry Wilson (Australia)
