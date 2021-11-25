Membership : Access or Sign Up
Furlong extends IRFU deal until 2025

By The42 Team Thursday 25 Nov 2021, 11:11 AM
59 minutes ago
Furlong basks in the afterglow of Ireland's victory over the All Blacks.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

TADHG FURLONG HAS signed a new three-year central contract with the IRFU until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Furlong started all three November Tests for Ireland, earning his 50th international cap against Japan just over a fortnight ago.

The Wexford native, 29, also started all three Tests for the Lions over the summer, just as he did four years ago.

Furlong has made 116 appearances for Leinster, winning a Champions Cup in 2018 and four league titles.

“November was a really positive block for the Ireland squad and it was great to have supporters back in the stadium,” Furlong said. “Ireland and Leinster have started the season well and both squads will be aiming for silverware again this season.”

IRFU performance director David Nucifora added: “Tadhg has again illustrated his pedigree as one of the best tightheads in world rugby. His performances for Ireland and the British and Irish Lions in the past year have been top drawer and we are delighted that he has extended his contract to the end of the 2024/25 season.”

