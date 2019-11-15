This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 15 November, 2019
Back issue keeping Furlong sidelined as Leinster prefer Larmour for opener

Leo Cullen is in no rush to bring back his star tighthead.

By Sean Farrell Friday 15 Nov 2019, 1:57 PM
1 hour ago 2,208 Views 2 Comments
Furlong in training last week.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Furlong in training last week.
Furlong in training last week.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRELAND AND LEINSTER prop Tadhg Furlong will sit out this weekend’s opening round of Heineken Champions Cup action with a minor back injury.

After five more internationals were welcomed back to the team-sheet for tomorrow’s home match against Benetton (kick-off 15.15), tThe tighthead, Robbie Henshaw and long-term injured Jack Conan are the only members of Ireland’s World Cup squad yet to feature on a Leinster team-sheet this season.

Head coach Leo Cullen revealed the knock to his prop after today’s captain’s run at the RDS, but added that the form of Andrew Porter and Michael Bent helped make it an easy decision not to rush the Wexford man.

“Tadhg has just had slight issues with his back since he’s come back from Japan. It’s nothing major now, but I thought Ports did very well coming back in . Benty’s been brilliant,” said Cullen.

“Tadhg is not a million miles away, but we’re in that good position where we’re able to give him an extra bit of time. In terms of a case by case basis, he’s in that bracket where we’re being patient about his return.”

Kearney is left out of the matchday 23 after featuring in the win over Connacht last weekend. In his place, Leinster have gone with Jordan Larmour and Cullen is happy to see the competition grow.

“With him and Jordan, we’d have chopped and changed a little bit last year as well. We look sometimes at the team we’re playing against. Jordan gets the nod this week, Rob isn’t a million miles away.”

Henshaw, meanwhile, is omitted after feeling some after effects of illness during the early portion of this week’s training. But he and Kearney could well feature in round two away to Lyon.

Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman join Gavan Casey in studio to assess the four provinces and their chances heading into the 2019/20 Champions Cup campaign.


Read next:

