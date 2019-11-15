Back issue keeping Furlong sidelined as Leinster prefer Larmour for opener

IRELAND AND LEINSTER prop Tadhg Furlong will sit out this weekend’s opening round of Heineken Champions Cup action with a minor back injury.

After five more internationals were welcomed back to the team-sheet for tomorrow’s home match against Benetton (kick-off 15.15), tThe tighthead, Robbie Henshaw and long-term injured Jack Conan are the only members of Ireland’s World Cup squad yet to feature on a Leinster team-sheet this season.

Head coach Leo Cullen revealed the knock to his prop after today’s captain’s run at the RDS, but added that the form of Andrew Porter and Michael Bent helped make it an easy decision not to rush the Wexford man.

“Tadhg has just had slight issues with his back since he’s come back from Japan. It’s nothing major now, but I thought Ports did very well coming back in . Benty’s been brilliant,” said Cullen. “Tadhg is not a million miles away, but we’re in that good position where we’re able to give him an extra bit of time. In terms of a case by case basis, he’s in that bracket where we’re being patient about his return.”

Kearney is left out of the matchday 23 after featuring in the win over Connacht last weekend. In his place, Leinster have gone with Jordan Larmour and Cullen is happy to see the competition grow.

“With him and Jordan, we’d have chopped and changed a little bit last year as well. We look sometimes at the team we’re playing against. Jordan gets the nod this week, Rob isn’t a million miles away.”

Henshaw, meanwhile, is omitted after feeling some after effects of illness during the early portion of this week’s training. But he and Kearney could well feature in round two away to Lyon.

