'I never even dreamed of it' - Furlong to captain Ireland for first time against Fiji

LEADERSHIP COMES IN different shapes and forms. That was the takeaway message from a colourful captain’s briefing with Tadhg Furlong today, the tighthead a surprise presence in the hot seat after it was confirmed he will captain his country for the first time this weekend.

The news was still sinking in. Furlong wasn’t long off the training pitch and had yet to even tell his parents that on Saturday, he’ll be leading Ireland out against Fiji, the Wexford native wary of making sure his ankle came through today’s session before spreading the news.

“It’s class, it’s class, it’s not something I ever thought was on my radar,” Furlong said.

Why not?

Never even thought of it. I never even put the idea… You know when you dream as a young fella, you want to play for Ireland, you want to play for Leinster, you want to play for the Lions… I never even dreamed of captaining Ireland.”

Furlong was then asked what he did dream of.

“Spuds. Gravy. The mother’s Sunday roast.”

Jokes aside, the tighthead acknowledged that this weekend will be a special moment in his career.

“Look, I know it’s for a game. I know it’s not captaining your country week-in, week-out, but it’s still class. It’s still a class feeling.

“I know from people back home, they’ll be very proud etc. So it’s great.

“I said it to Faz, ‘No bother off the pitch, but what the hell do I do (on the pitch), do I go to the corner?’… He had a few good bits and pieces for me, to rely on the boys, and just getting about my work and making the lads feel good for the week. Trust the boys.”

Furlong in action against South Africa last weekend. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Furlong has been part of Ireland’s leadership group for over 18 months now, a development pushed by the coaching team more so than one he chased himself.

“You’re going back to when Faz took over,” he continued.

“I suppose there was a time where players were about doing their job, putting the blinkers on and getting about with your business.

People have changed, rugby has changed, in terms of more rounded, holistic environments, and wanting peoples’ opinions, wanting people to be themselves, wanting people to want to learn and not be afraid to ask for advice and be vulnerable a small bit.

“I had no clue of it (leadership). None of it. It’s something I didn’t know how to approach at the start. I think as a leadership group we didn’t, we were quite quiet. ‘What does Faz want?’… But as we grow and the years went on, it came a lot more naturally to us.

“(I’ve gained) As much as a person as a player really. It forces you to think outside your own game. Your blinkers are off. You need to be across how the squad is feeling, our game, how we’re messaging, younger players coming through etc. How do we make them feel a million dollars from the minute they walk in the door so they can put their best foot forward.

“I suppose it’s a little bit of everything and I suppose you learn a lot about yourself in respect of, you are outside your comfort zone a lot. You’re putting yourself in situations where you might be working with a player and he might’t exactly know that you’re working with him, small chats. It’s about having conversations and putting yourself out there, you know?”

Furlong during a training session in Abbotstown. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

It will be the first time Furlong has been the run-on captain of any team at senior level, but he does have some experience from his age grade days.

“The last team I captained was the Irish U18s. That’s going back, boy.

“It was a lot of blood and guts, banging tables back then. I’ve been lucky to be involved in a lot of good trams with a lot of good captains, it’s trying to fit your way in and enjoy it as much as possible.

“I didn’t know if I was going to play until today, so all I was thinking was about getting on the pitch. Get yourself there.

“I would have talked to Johnny (about it), when you’re involved in the leadership group you get an idea of the inner workings of the week, of our lead into a game with meetings on Thursday and Friday. Faz has been good, and just relying on the 10 and a few of the lineout callers, planning which way they want to go about their business.

“To be brutally honest with you, I’m a prop. If I’m playing, I’m playing for 50/60 minutes, and I’ve my head in the ground for most of the game. I think there’s a reason front rows, and props especially, aren’t captain all that often, it’s because of that and I think that’s the reality of it.

“Is it something I’d like to do (again)? I haven’t even thought of it. I didn’t even think it was on my radar. I just want to make the most out of the weekend.”

