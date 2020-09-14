Tadhg Furlong's fitness to be reviewed by Leinster as Saracens signal Vunipola return

Furlong walks off after Leinster's win over Lyon at the RDS in January.

LEINSTER AND IRELAND tighthead Tadhg Furlong remains among the doubts for the Pro14 champions’ European quarter-final clash with Saracens this Saturday.

A back injury has kept the Wexford man out of action since rugby’s restart last month, but Leinster’s injury update today says he and Dan Leavy will be reviewed throughout training this week ahead of Champions Cup meeting.

Saracens head coach Mark McCall today signalled that loosehead Mako Vunipola will be fit to face Leinster after he missed recent Premiership rounds with a back spasm.

While Andrew Porter and Michael Bent will be backed to face Saracens with or without Furlong, Leo Cullen’s tighthead stocks are bolstered by the arrival of new signing Ciaran Parker who has now completed Covid-19 protocols after his move from Jersey Reds.

Academy hooker Dan Sheehan has been ruled out for up to six weeks after suffering a training-ground cheekbone injury.

James Ryan returned to action post-surgery in the Pro14 final win over Ulster and showed no ill effects. Fergus McFadden is also fit if called upon in the next few weeks as he nears the end of his contract.