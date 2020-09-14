This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 14 September 2020
Tadhg Furlong's fitness to be reviewed by Leinster as Saracens signal Vunipola return

The Wexford man has missed out since rugby’s restart due to a back complaint.

By Sean Farrell Monday 14 Sep 2020, 1:42 PM
Furlong walks off after Leinster's win over Lyon at the RDS in January.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

LEINSTER AND IRELAND tighthead Tadhg Furlong remains among the doubts for the Pro14 champions’ European quarter-final clash with Saracens this Saturday.

A back injury has kept the Wexford man out of action since rugby’s restart last month, but Leinster’s injury update today says he and Dan Leavy will be reviewed throughout training this week ahead of Champions Cup meeting.

Saracens head coach Mark McCall today signalled that loosehead Mako Vunipola will be fit to face Leinster after he missed recent Premiership rounds with a back spasm.

While Andrew Porter and Michael Bent will be backed to face Saracens with or without Furlong, Leo Cullen’s tighthead stocks are bolstered by the arrival of new signing Ciaran Parker who has now completed Covid-19 protocols after his move from Jersey Reds.

Academy hooker Dan Sheehan has been ruled out for up to six weeks after suffering a training-ground cheekbone injury.

James Ryan returned to action post-surgery in the Pro14 final win over Ulster and showed no ill effects. Fergus McFadden is also fit if called upon in the next few weeks as he nears the end of his contract.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

