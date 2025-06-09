The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Draw made for Tailteann Cup quarter-finals
THE DRAW FOR the Tailteann Cup quarter-finals took place on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland this morning.
Fermanagh were drawn to host Sligo, while Wicklow will enjoy home advantage against Westmeath.
Kildare are to face Offaly in a repeat of this year’s Division 3 league final, with Limerick playing Wexford.
Fixture details will be finalised by the CCCC later today and the games will take place this coming weekend.
Tailteann Cup quarter-finals:
