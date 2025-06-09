Advertisement
Draw made for Tailteann Cup quarter-finals

Fixture details will be finalised by the CCCC later today.
9.02am, 9 Jun 2025

THE DRAW FOR the Tailteann Cup quarter-finals took place on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland this morning.

Fermanagh were drawn to host Sligo, while Wicklow will enjoy home advantage against Westmeath.

Kildare are to face Offaly in a repeat of this year’s Division 3 league final, with Limerick playing Wexford.

Fixture details will be finalised by the CCCC later today and the games will take place this coming weekend.

Tailteann Cup quarter-finals:

  • Fermanagh v Sligo
  • Wicklow v Westmeath
  • Kildare v Offaly
  • Limerick v Wexford

