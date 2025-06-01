Kildare put four past Sligo to clinch place in Tailteann Cup quarter-finals

FOUR-STAR KILDARE held off a late Sligo revival to clinch top spot in Group 1 and book their place in the Tailteann Cup quarter-finals.
Goals from Daniel Flynn (2), James McGrath and Alex Beirne had the Lilywhites leading by 11 points inside the final quarter at Dr Hyde Park.
But a string of two-pointers saw Sligo reel Kildare in and cut the gap to just four points before they ran out of time.
Tony McEntee’s side finish as group runners-up and go into the draw for the preliminary quarter-finals, which takes place on Sunday evening at 6.15pm.
In Group 1′s other game, 1-1 apiece from Jack Flynn and Tom Prior helped Leitrim to a 3-9 to 0-10 win over Tipperary, but it wasn’t enough to extend their summer as they finish with the worst record of the third-placed teams.
In Group 3, Antrim booked their place in the preliminary quarter-finals with a 1-22 to 0-14 win over London in Newry, substitute Niall Burns scoring the game’s only goal late on.
Fermanagh are straight through to the last eight as Group 4 winners thanks to a 0-25 to 1-17 victory against Wexford in Sunday’s curtain-raiser at Croke Park, Conor Love starring with an individual 0-9, eight from play.
Wexford finish as group runners-up, while Carlow also progress in third place despite their 1-20 to 1-15 defeat to eliminated Longford.
