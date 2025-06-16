Advertisement
Kildare play Fermanagh in Tailteann Cup semi-finals

Wicklow and Limerick go head-to-head in the other last four clash.
8.52am, 16 Jun 2025

THE DRAW FOR the Tailteann Cup semi-finals has been made. 

Kildare will face Fermanagh, while Wicklow and Limerick will go head-to-head for a spot in the second-tier football final.

The games will take place in Croke Park next weekend, 21-22 June, with fixture details to be finalised by the CCCC later today.

The draw took place on RTÉ Radio 1 as part of Morning Ireland, and was presided over by the GAA’s CCCC Chairperson Brian Carroll and Feargal McGill, GAA Director Player, Club and Games Administration.

Tailteann Cup semi-finals

Fermanagh v Kildare 

Wicklow v Limerick

