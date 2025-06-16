The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Kildare play Fermanagh in Tailteann Cup semi-finals
THE DRAW FOR the Tailteann Cup semi-finals has been made.
Kildare will face Fermanagh, while Wicklow and Limerick will go head-to-head for a spot in the second-tier football final.
The games will take place in Croke Park next weekend, 21-22 June, with fixture details to be finalised by the CCCC later today.
The draw took place on RTÉ Radio 1 as part of Morning Ireland, and was presided over by the GAA’s CCCC Chairperson Brian Carroll and Feargal McGill, GAA Director Player, Club and Games Administration.
Tailteann Cup semi-finals
Fermanagh v Kildare
Wicklow v Limerick
