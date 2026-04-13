Leitrim's joyous day, Cork produce mixed bag, Armagh-Tyrone deliver the drama

- Compiled by Declan Bogue and Fintan O’Toole

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1. Leitrim’s joyous day

Not even 13 months ago, Leitrim reached what many felt was the lowest point possible for their county as they pulled out of a Division 3 league game with Fermanagh.

After winning promotion the year before, they endured an unprecedented player exodus with 21 new players coming into the panel. Quite a few of them had to be recruited from the county U20 team, and while they juggled dual commitments, Leitrim were also without a dozen players through injury.

The decision was forced on them, yet manager Steven Poacher came in for serious criticism at the time. With a small panel, he had to do what he felt was right. This year, they have had to welcome in 16 new players.

Steven Poacher at the final whistle. Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

And still they had enough to secure their first Connacht championship win over opposition that wasn’t London or New York in 15 years, beating Sligo yesterday afternoon. A joyous moment.

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2. Cork mix the sparkling with the sluggish

The theme of comfortable championship wins for Cork over Limerick continued, a third year in a row when they won by a handsome margin in Munster, yesterday’s nine-point success a shade lower than the previous two successes by 11. What it says about their provincial title prospects is harder to pin down. The first half saw them in electric form, a mix of ruthlessness, powerful running and clever angles as they ripped open the Limerick defence. Four goals arrived, the pick of the bunch a left-foot shot rammed home by talented youngster Dara Sheedy.

They won the first half 4-10 to 0-7, and then lost the second half 1-9 to 0-6. Cork were sloppy in possession and struggled to keep the scoreboard ticking over, albeit Brian O’Driscoll’s black card and later dismissal, meant they operated with 14 men for much of that period. That play irritated manager John Cleary and coloured his full-time mood. But it still means they’ve passed their first Munster test, next up at trip to Tipperary and a chance to reach the decider for the first time since 2021.

Dara Sheedy celebrates his goal for Cork. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

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3. Mayo up and running

In his seventh year in charge of London, Michael Maher has turned them into a very respectable outfit. This year saw them have a brief glimpse of Division 4 promotion after they opened with a draw with Tipperary and a win away to Longford.

A slump then brought losses to Leitrim and Wicklow, but they were revived by wins over Waterford and Carlow to produce their best-ever league points tally. On the last day they incurred a one-point loss to Antrim in a game where had they won, they would have finished in the league final placings.

Mayo manager Andy Moran. Gerry McManus / INPHO Gerry McManus / INPHO / INPHO

However, Mayo were in no mood to see Leitrim retain their buoyancy in McGovern Park on Saturday.

Manager Andy Moran was able to get Cillian and Diarmuid O’Connor on to taste some championship football, as they look to claim their first Connacht title since 2021 this season. Roscommon, who crushed New York last night, await in the semi-final.

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4. Armagh and Tyrone deliver in the drama stakes

As the finale was reached between Armagh and Tyrone, it was easy to understand if the wider Sunday evening sporting focus was drifting towards matters at Augusta. Yet for the first major GAA TV event of championship 2026, the Ulster rivals did their best to compel viewers to stay with them, and also captivated those present at the Athletic Grounds where the full house signs were erected.

Consider these couple of drama-laden moments from the Tyrone perspective – Ben McDonnell rifling home that late goal to force extra-time with a cracking shot, Niall Morgan coming agonisingly close to nailing the ’45 to force penalties.

Oisin O’Neill, sprung from the bench for Armagh to hit 0-6, and Conn Kilpatrick, weighing in with 0-4 from the Tyrone midfield, produced a pair of towering individual displays. And at the close Armagh savoured the sweet sensation of victory after a hard-pressed championship game.

Tyrone's Conn Kilpatrick and Greg McCabe of Armagh. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

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5. Wicklow specialise for championship

In the first sighting of ‘it’s only the league’ of this summer, Wicklow managed to cast off the disappointment of not winning promotion by beating Division 4 winners Carlow at Netwatch Dr Cullen Park on the impressive scoreline of 2-15 to 1-7. The game featured the novelty of goalkeeper Mark Jackson scoring a penalty for Wicklow.

Keeper V Keeper: Mark Jackson. Grace Halton / INPHO Grace Halton / INPHO / INPHO

Having lost an 11-point lead on the last day to lose to Longford, Wicklow were coming from a low base but in manager Oisin McConville, they have a man who understands how to prepare for a championship opener.

Last year they beat Longford in their Leinster opener in Pearse Park. The year before it, they took care of Westmeath in Portlaoise. And in his first year in charge, they also beat Carlow.

Related Reads 14-man Armagh survive stern Tyrone test to prevail in the final minute of extra time Biggest storyline, key players: The 42 writers look ahead to All-Ireland SFC The games survive and thrive because of the secret sauce of championship

Now, just like last year, their reward is to face Dublin, only this time it will be in Aughrim, rather than Newbridge like last year.

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6. Westmeath and Offaly’s contrasting league responses

The responses to league outcomes can be contrasting. In Leinster, Westmeath got back to business with an opening tie against Longford. The memories linger of that last-gasp goal concession to Wexford, that ruined their promotion hopes from Division 3 and left them floored. Yet they channelled that hurt effectively and ensured the goalscoring theme dominated differently. By the interval Westmeath were in front 5-9 to 1-8, Luke Loughlin and Brandon Kelly bagging two goals apiece. They finished with a 5-25 to 1-16 success, a massive 5-23 of that tally coming from play. A statement win.

Luke Loughlin celebrates his goal for Westmeath. John McVitty / INPHO John McVitty / INPHO / INPHO

For Offaly, the Division 2 experience was a miserable one with seven straight defeats confirming relegation to the third tier. There was no welcome change in their fortunes on Saturday night, soundly beaten by Laois by nine points and grateful for goalkeeper Conor Melia’s interventions to ensure they didn’t lose by more. The pressure mounts as they head towards the Tailteann Cup.

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