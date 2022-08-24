Shamrock Rovers get green light to host Europa Conference League group games in Tallaght

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE been given the green light to host home games at Tallaght Stadium, should they compete in the 2022/23 Europa Conference League Group Stages.

The Dublin club face Hungarian side Ferencvaros in Tallaght tomorrow night in the second leg of their Europa League qualifier, but need a minor miracle to advance following last week’s 4-0 defeat in Budapest.

Should Stephen Bradley’s side be knocked out tomorrow, they will go into the draw for the Europa Conference League group stages, which takes place on Friday.

🗞 | UEFA has approved our application to host European games at our home ground, Tallaght Stadium, should we participate in the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage 💚#RoversInEurope — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) August 24, 2022

And Rovers have now confirmed that Uefa have approved their application to host Conference League group games in Tallaght – adding that the club will need to cover the cost of additional measures to meet Uefa’s category four stadium requirements.

“Uefa has approved Shamrock Rovers’ application to host home games at Tallaght Stadium should we participate in the 2022/23 Uefa Europa Conference League Group Stage,” a club statement read.

“This is the outcome that our supporters and all at Shamrock Rovers F.C. were hoping for, and while the club will need to take on the cost of additional measures required to comply with Uefa Category 4 Stadium requirements, it’s a price worth paying to deliver on that wish.

“Following the completion of the SDCC works on the North Stand and modifications to the Main Stand, the stadium will be Category 4 compliant without additional works from 2023.

“We are grateful for the support of the FAI, in particular the Chief Security Officer/Match Operations Manager, Joe McGlue and SDCC in the application process.”

