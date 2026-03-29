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Williams was part of the All Blacks team that beat Ireland in Chicago last November. Photosport/Robert Alam/INPHO
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All Blacks prop Tamaiti Williams ruled out for the season with spinal disc infection

‘I’ve been told I’m going to make a 100% recovery, so I’m thankful for that.’
10.46pm, 29 Mar 2026

ALL BLACKS PROP Tamaiti Williams will miss the rest of the Super Rugby season after he was diagnosed with a serious infection in one of his spinal discs.

Williams remains in hospital “under close medical supervision” where he is being treated for discitis, his club Crusaders said in a statement.

While Crusaders said that the timeline for Williams’ return to rugby beyond this season is “unclear” at present, the 25-year-old is assured that he will make a full recovery.

“I’m feeling gutted, but I’m also grateful that the news isn’t as bad as what it could be,” he said.  

“Being in hospital, you see a lot, and it makes you appreciate that this place is here to save us. 

“I’ve been told I’m going to make a 100% recovery, so I’m thankful for that.” 

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