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All Blacks prop Tamaiti Williams ruled out for the season with spinal disc infection
ALL BLACKS PROP Tamaiti Williams will miss the rest of the Super Rugby season after he was diagnosed with a serious infection in one of his spinal discs.
Williams remains in hospital “under close medical supervision” where he is being treated for discitis, his club Crusaders said in a statement.
While Crusaders said that the timeline for Williams’ return to rugby beyond this season is “unclear” at present, the 25-year-old is assured that he will make a full recovery.
“I’m feeling gutted, but I’m also grateful that the news isn’t as bad as what it could be,” he said.
“Being in hospital, you see a lot, and it makes you appreciate that this place is here to save us.
“I’ve been told I’m going to make a 100% recovery, so I’m thankful for that.”
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Crusaders Get Well Soon New Zealand Rugby Rugby Tamaiti Williams