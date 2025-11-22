Northern Ireland on the hunt for new manager as Oxtoby appointed Newcastle boss

TANYA OXTOBY HAS stepped down as Northern Ireland senior women’s team manager to take charge of Women’s Super League 2 side Newcastle United.

The Australian coach had spent over two years at the Northern Ireland helm, appointed as Kenny Shiels’ successor in August 2023.

Oxtoby oversaw Euro 2025 qualifier and Nations League playoff defeats to Norway and Iceland respectively amidst a transition period, helping the North climb three places in the Fifa world rankings: 47th to 44th.

She was in situ for two defeats to the Republic of Ireland — 4-0 and 6-1 in the 2023 Nations League — while DLR Waves manager Laura Heffernan recently joined her backroom team as an assistant coach.

“It’s been an honour and a privilege to lead Northern Ireland,” said Oxtoby.

“We have seen a massive transition of young players coming through and a real high performing environment created which is a huge credit to players and staff alike who have been a pleasure to work with during my time in post.

“I wish everyone the best going forward. To the fans, thank you for always supporting the journey. Northern Ireland, and the Green and White Army, will always have a special place in my heart.”

The former Chelsea assistant coach joins Newcastle on a contract until June 2029.

Republic of Ireland duo Aoife Mannion and Emily Murphy will work under Oxtoby on Tynesdie.

Newcastle had been without a manager since Becky Langley’s departure on 21 October. They climbed from ninth to fourth in WSL 2 under Claire Ditchburn, the assistant who took interim charge.

Oxtoby told the club’s website she was “excited and honoured” following the appointment.

“It is an exciting project and it’s my job to add to that, we are very ambitious, and it will be an amazing journey.

“My job is to come in and develop players and take us to the next level. I want to help everyone reach their potential and take them on a journey that will be really successful.

“The ambition that the club shows and my own ambition, they align and we are wanting to be successful and that’s the responsibility I carry.”