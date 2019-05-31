We have a fight: Katie Taylor weighs in to rapturous reception at Madison Square Garden

Katie Taylor and Delfine Persoon square off for the final time ahead of Saturday's undisputed world championship clash.

Gavan Casey reports from Madison Square Garden

KATIE TAYLOR AND Delfine Persoon have made each comfortably made weight for Saturday night’s undisputed lightweight world championship clash at Madison Square Garden, New York.

Persoon was first to the scales and weighed in almost four and a half pounds under the lightweight limit, looking lean at 130.6. It’s not atypical for the Belgian to come in well under the 1335-pound maximum: in her previous two fights, WBC champion Persoon has stepped off at 129.75 and 131 respectively.

WBA, IBF and WBO champion Taylor emerged to a thunderous reception, the thousands of British fans and a sprinkling of our own drowning out the strumming of Wonderwall.

The Bray woman seemed almost slightly taken aback, raising her hands to the crowd in appreciation of the wall of noise which met her as she hopped to the stage.

Taylor came in at 134.6, a full four pounds heavier than Persoon but still safely under the limit.

Katie Taylor 134.6lbs, Delfine Persoon a very light 130.6. We’ve got ourselves an undisputed title fight in New York.



What a reception at Madison Square Garden for @KatieTaylor! pic.twitter.com/DAxUHcYU4r — Gavan Casey (@GavanCasey) May 31, 2019

We have a fight.

More to follow.