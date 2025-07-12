The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Katie Taylor defeats Amanda Serrano for third time to retain undisputed title in New York
KATIE TAYLOR HAS defeated Amanda Serrano for the third time to defend her undisputed light-welterweight title.
After a tense, tactical bout at Madison Square Garden, New York, Taylor earned a split decision over her career nemesis at on judges’ scores of 97-93 and 95-95.
More to follow.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
3-0 Boxing