Katie Taylor defeats Amanda Serrano for third time to retain undisputed title in New York

The Bray woman earned a split decision on scores of 97-93 x2 and 95-95.
5.19am, 12 Jul 2025
Gavan Casey Reports from Madison Square Garden

KATIE TAYLOR HAS defeated Amanda Serrano for the third time to defend her undisputed light-welterweight title.

After a tense, tactical bout at Madison Square Garden, New York, Taylor earned a split decision over her career nemesis at on judges’ scores of 97-93 and 95-95.

More to follow.

