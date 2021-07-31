Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 31 July 2021
Ireland's eventing team in 13th place following dressage phase

Sarah Ennis scored 38.10 with her horse Woodcourt Garrison on Saturday morning,

By Niall Kelly Saturday 31 Jul 2021, 4:54 AM
37 minutes ago 78 Views 0 Comments
Sarah Ennis and Woodcourt Garrison were Ireland's final competitors on Saturday morning.
Image: Libby Law/INPHO
Image: Libby Law/INPHO

TEAM IRELAND LIE 13th overall at the end of the dressage phase of the Olympic eventing competition.

Sarah Ennis, Ireland’s third and final competitor, scored 38.10 with her horse Woodcourt Garrison on Saturday morning, which ranked 50th of the 62 competitors.

Sam Watson posted the best score of the Irish with 34.30 on board Flamenco on Friday, leaving him 38th in the individual rankings, while Austin O’Connor’s score of 38.00 on Colorado Blue put him in 49th place.

Those performances gave Ireland a combined team score of 110.40 after the dressage phase.

Great Britain lead the team event after an opening score of 78.30 ahead of Germany (80.40) and New Zealand (86.40).

Competition continues on Sunday morning with the cross-country phase on the Sea Forest Cross-Country Course.

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie



