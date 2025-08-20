No Paul O'Donovan in Ireland team for World Rowing Championships

THE IRELAND TEAM for next month’s World Rowing Championships in Shanghai has been named, with Paul O’Donovan set to miss the event.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist did not make himself available for selection.

The championships take place from 21-28 September, and are the first major international world championships since last year’s Olympics in Paris.

Rowing Ireland say their team selection “reflects a deliberate and strategic focus on athlete development, for the next Olympic and Paralympic cycle, and continued investment in the National Rowing Centre to underpin elite athlete pathway and success.”

A Rowing Ireland statement read: “The 2025 World Championship team features a dynamic blend of experienced internationals and exciting new talent, underlining Rowing Ireland’s commitment to long-term success both on and off the water.

“This transitional year also sees several Olympians pursuing personal and professional development, with Rowing Ireland actively supporting them as they navigate the crucial phase between Olympic and Paralympic cycles.”

Fresh from winning a silver medal at the European Championships, Galway’s double Olympian Fiona Murtagh steps into the women’s single scull.

The men’s double scull sees Olympic champion Fintan McCarthy pairing with Olympic bronze medallist Philip Doyle.

The women’s four features returning Olympians Natalie Long and Imogen Magner, and welcomes two new members to the team, Emma Waters and Aisling Hayes.

Hayes made her debut at the European Championships earlier this year, while Waters is making her senior debut at this year’s World Championships.

The men’s pair of Nathan Timoney and Ross Corrigan are set to renew their partnership, while the men’s quadruple scull sees Adam Murphy, Andrew Sheehan and Brian Colsh joined by experienced Olympian and world medallist Ronan Byrne.

2023 world gold medallist Siobhan McCrohan continues her campaign in the lightweight single.

In the women’s double, Olympians Zoë Hyde and Margaret Cremen reunite following European Championships and Lucerne line ups, while Tokyo Olympic medallist Emily Hegarty partners with double Olympian Aoife Casey in the women’s pair.

Jake McCarthy, a finalist in the lightweight men’s single scull at the Europeans earlier in the year, will also compete in Shanghai.

Medal-winning Paralympian Tiarnan O’Donnell will team up with young athlete Sadhbh Ní Laoghaire following their medal winning success at Lucerne International regatta this year.

Rowing Ireland’s lead coach Dominic Casey said: “This year presents a valuable opportunity to look ahead to Los Angeles 2028, to develop talent, and to solidify the high-performance culture within our team.

“We’re investing in both our people and our infrastructure, with ongoing enhancements at the National Rowing Centre to ensure our athletes have the best possible environment for growth. We’re proud of the depth and versatility of this team and confident they will represent Ireland with excellence on the world stage.”

Team Announcement – 2025 World Rowing Championships

Lightweight Women’s Single Scull (LW1X)

Siobhán McCrohan

Women’s Single Scull (W1X)

Fiona Murtagh

Women’s Double Scull (W2X)

Margaret Cremen & Zoë Hyde

Women’s Pair (W2-)

Aoife Casey & Emily Hegarty

Women’s Four (W4-)

Aisling Hayes, Imogen Magner, Emma Waters & Natalie Long

Lightweight Men’s Single Scull (LM1X)

Jake McCarthy

Men’s Single Scull (M1X)

Konan Pazzaia

Men’s Double Scull (M2X)

Fintan McCarthy & Philip Doyle

Men’s Pair (M2-)

Ross Corrigan & Nathan Timoney

Men’s Quad Scull (M4x)

Andrew Sheehan, Adam Murphy, Brian Colsh & Ronan Byrne

PR2 Mixed Double Scull (PR2 Mix 2x)

Sadhbh Ní Laoghaire & Tiarnán O’Donnell

Reserves