This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 14 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Teixeira scores upset victory as UFC presses ahead with another US event

The 40-year-old continued his resurgence by stopping Anthony Smith in the headline bout in Florida.

By The42 Team Thursday 14 May 2020, 11:41 AM
1 hour ago 771 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5098728
Glover Teixeira en route to victory against Anthony Smith.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Glover Teixeira en route to victory against Anthony Smith.
Glover Teixeira en route to victory against Anthony Smith.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

DESPITE ENTERING THE bout as the favourite, Anthony Smith was comprehensively beaten in last night’s UFC main event.

Smith (33-15) suffered a fifth-round TKO defeat to Glover Teixeira (31-7) in the headliner at UFC Fight Night 171, which took place behind closed doors in Jacksonville, Florida.

Teixeira finished Smith in the final frame after his opponent had told his corner at the end of the fourth round that several of his teeth were falling out as a result of the considerable volume of punches he had been subjected to from the 40-year-old veteran.

Having lost three of the five bouts he competed in between August 2016 and July 2018, Teixeira is now riding a four-fight win streak in the light-heavyweight division.

The Brazilian veteran, who fell short against reigning champion Jon Jones in 2014, is now hoping his resurgence can earn him another title shot.

“You’ve got to go out and look for help when things start going wrong and that’s what I did,” said Teixeira, who entered last night’s fight ranked eighth in the 205lbs division. “Here I am, getting on another run for that title.”

Smith, who’s ranked fourth, rebounded from a March 2019 defeat to Jon Jones by submitting Alexander Gustafsson last June. However, last night’s defeat represents a major setback for the 31-year-old Texan.

After an eight-week absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the UFC – the largest organisation in mixed martial arts – has now held two events in the space of five days.

On Saturday night, Jacksonville also played host to UFC 249, which concluded with an interim lightweight title win for Justin Gaethje over Tony Ferguson.

Jackson is again due to be the venue for this Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 8 card, where a heavyweight bout between Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris is set to top the bill.

UFC Fight Night 171

  • Glover Teixeira def. Anthony Smith via TKO (punches) after 1:04 of round five
  • Ben Rothwell def. Ovince Saint Preux via split decision (28–29, 29–28, 29–28)
  • Drew Dober def. Alexander Hernandez via TKO (punches) after 4:25 of round two
  • Ricky Simon def. Ray Borg via split decision (28–29, 29–28, 29–28)
  • Andrei Arlovski def. Philipe Lins via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)
  • Thiago Moisés def. Michael Johnson via submission (heel hook) after 0:25 of round two
  • Sijara Eubanks def. Sarah Moras via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–26)
  • Omar Morales def. Gabriel Benítez via unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)
  • Brian Kelleher def. Hunter Azure via KO (punches) after 3:40 of round two 
  • Chase Sherman def. Isaac Villanueva via TKO (elbow and punches) after 0:49 of round two 

Related Read

10.05.20 Gaethje crowned interim UFC lightweight champion after downing Ferguson in five-round epic

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie