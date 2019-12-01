This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 1 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Talented Templenoe outfit add Munster intermediate title to 2015 junior crown

Kerry players Tadhg Morley, Gavin Crowley, Adrian Spillane, and Killian Spillane were all part of the winning side.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 1 Dec 2019, 4:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,450 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4913942

TEMPLENOE BECAME THE fifth Kerry side to do the Munster junior and intermediate club double after defeating Clare’s St Breckan’s in today’s provincial decider at Mallow GAA Complex.

Templenoe, who rose from Kerry junior ranks in 2015, boast a team that features county stars Tadhg Morley, Gavin Crowley, Adrian Spillane, and Killian Spillane.

They emerged on a scoreline of 0-14 to 0-5 in a physical game that saw St Breckan’s lose two players to black cards and another to a double yellow. Templenoe led by 0-5 to 0-3 at the interval and drove for home in the second-half.

Brothers Killian and Adrian Spillane both finished with a brace, while Stephen O’Sullivan top-scored with six points.

Meanwhile, in last night’s Ulster intermediate football final Magheracloone Mitchells were crowned champions after a 1-15 to 0-13 win over Galbally at the Athletic Grounds.

Former Monaghan forward Tommy Freeman posted four points for the victors, while Padraig McMahon chipped in with 1-4.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie