Talented Templenoe outfit add Munster intermediate title to 2015 junior crown

TEMPLENOE BECAME THE fifth Kerry side to do the Munster junior and intermediate club double after defeating Clare’s St Breckan’s in today’s provincial decider at Mallow GAA Complex.

Templenoe, who rose from Kerry junior ranks in 2015, boast a team that features county stars Tadhg Morley, Gavin Crowley, Adrian Spillane, and Killian Spillane.

They emerged on a scoreline of 0-14 to 0-5 in a physical game that saw St Breckan’s lose two players to black cards and another to a double yellow. Templenoe led by 0-5 to 0-3 at the interval and drove for home in the second-half.

Brothers Killian and Adrian Spillane both finished with a brace, while Stephen O’Sullivan top-scored with six points.

Meanwhile, in last night’s Ulster intermediate football final Magheracloone Mitchells were crowned champions after a 1-15 to 0-13 win over Galbally at the Athletic Grounds.

Peter Ward lifts aloft the Packie McCully Cup as @MitchellsGAA_ are crowned @AIB_GAA Ulster Football Intermediate Club Champions at the Athletic Grounds this evening🏆🏐 pic.twitter.com/dft9r0Xj1l — Ulster GAA (@UlsterGAA) November 30, 2019

Former Monaghan forward Tommy Freeman posted four points for the victors, while Padraig McMahon chipped in with 1-4.

