Fritz confident of Slam success, Rybakina teaches teenager harsh lesson

TAYLOR FRITZ SAID he was “very confident” about making a Grand Slam breakthrough after dropping just five games to blitz into the Australian Open second round on Tuesday.

The world number four wasted little energy to swat aside fellow American Jenson Brooksby, who is on the way back from a doping suspension, 6-2, 6-0, 6-3.

Fritz, who is looking to build on a memorable 2024, will next play Chilean qualifier Cristian Garin in Melbourne.

“I think the general goal right now is to have just big results at the big tournaments. I would like to win a big title this year,” said Fritz, fresh from helping the United States win the United Cup.

“I would really want to be in another Slam final — obviously the goal is to win — but just another opportunity at winning a Slam.”

Fritz powered into his first major final last year at the US Open, before losing to top-ranked Jannik Sinner.

He also made the title match at the ATP Finals in 2024, again losing to the Italian.

But it has been more than two decades since an American man made the final in Australia, when Andre Agassi won the title in 2003.

“I’d say my confidence is, like, I don’t know, it’s pretty high, like an eight,” said Fritz, who made the quarter-finals in Melbourne last year.

“I think sometimes when you’re playing really good at the end of the year, that off-season almost a little bit kills the momentum.

“But I’ve been playing pretty well since the start of the year. There’s no reason for me not to be very confident.”

He came out of the blocks strongly against Brooksby, breaking for 4-2 and again to wrap up the opening set in just 28 minutes.

His baseline game was far superior and he dominated the rallies, earning a double break for 4-0 in the second set.

There was no way back for Brooksby, who was contesting his first event at any level since the 2023 Australian Open after surgery on both wrists and a 13-month doping ban for missing three tests.

“It’s never easy playing that first match in a Slam, there are some nerves, so I did a really good job shaking them off early and playing really solid,” said Fritz.

“I work really hard and I think a lot of that is shown in how I have been able to keep making improvements in the later stages of my career,” he added.

Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina dished out a harsh tennis lesson to teenager Emerson Jones, racing into the women’s second round 6-1, 6-1.

The sixth seed from Kazakhstan demonstrated her pedigree as she manoeuvred the 16-year-old world junior number one from Australia to all parts of Margaret Court Arena.

Rybakina served 11 aces and lashed 26 winners as she took just 53 minutes to bring the youngster’s first Grand Slam appearance to an abrupt end.

“She has a great future and many more years on tour, but I am pretty happy with my performance,” said Rybakina, who lost in the final to Aryna Sabalenka two years ago.

Jones, who studies at the National Tennis Academy in Queensland, is highly rated in Australia and tipped to follow in the footsteps of former Melbourne Park champion Ash Barty.

At 5-1 down, she showed a glimpse of her talent when she engineered three break points, only for Rybakina to fire down four consecutive aces and a forehand winner to bully her way to the first set.

Rybakina admitted that she had had to do her homework on Jones.

“I watched a bit her matches,” she said. “It took me a couple of games to get used to how she hits the ball.”

Rybakina courted controversy before the tournament when she wanted to bring former coach Stefano Vukov back into her team for the first Grand Slam of the year.

The Croat, who helped Rybakina win Wimbledon in 2022, is under a provisional WTA suspension having been accused of using harsh and abusive behaviour towards players.

He denies any wrongdoing and Rybakina said Vukov had never mistreated her.

