Kyrgios admits glory days behind him after comeback loss, Djokovic out of Australian Open warm-up

NICK KYRGIOS CONCEDED he would never be the player that he once was after losing his comeback match in the first round of the Brisbane International on Tuesday.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist, who has tumbled to 670 in the rankings after a high of 13 following an injury-ravaged three years, lost to American Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-3, 6-4.

The 30-year-old Australian was previously considered one of the brightest talents on the tour but a run of serious injuries combined with some questionable antics on and off court meant he never really lived up to his potential.

The defeat to Kovacevic was his first singles ATP Tour match since March last year.

“There was a point in my life in 2022 or when I was, you know, winning like multiple titles in a year, I generally thought I was the best player in the world,” Kyrgios, who has won seven tour titles, said.

“I genuinely thought I was unbeatable. I’d go out on court and I thought no one can genuinely beat me.

“You actually have that confidence and delusion that you are that person.

“I just don’t think that after you have these surgeries, I guess they kind of pull you down and it’s like you don’t have that belief anymore.

“It’s sad, in a way, but that’s just the reality.”

Kyrgios is one of the few players to have recorded tour-level wins over the “Big Four” of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

But the success on court came with huge problems off it, including severe injuries to his right elbow, left wrist, hip, knees, shoulders and collarbone.

He has had numberous surgeries, the most serious a complete reconstruction of his right wrist in 2024.

Kyrgios said people who expected him to be able to play like he did before his injuries would be disappointed.

“I guess the people out there, they think that you just go under the knife and come back and throw him back out there and he’s the same player. That’s just not how it is. It’s not reality.”

Kyrgios, who has hinted previously at retirement, said he had accepted that he was no longer the player he used to be.

“It’s hard to go out there — there was a time when I won this tournament, and now even just going out there, there is no shame in losing,” he said following the loss to 58th-ranked Kovacevic.

“Even me going out there and taking another loss on the chin, to someone that, to most tennis fans and people, is someone I shouldn’t lose to, but I’m not afraid to lose.”

Novak Djokovic (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, Kyrgios urged Djokovic to stay in tennis “as long as possible” after the Serbian great pulled out of his only lead-up tournament to the Australian Open, saying he was “not quite physically ready”.

The 38-year-old was planning to use the Adelaide International from January 12 as a springboard to the opening Grand Slam at Melbourne Park a week later where he is targeting an 11th title and elusive 25th major crown.

“To all my fans in Adelaide, unfortunately I’m not quite physically ready to compete in the Adelaide International next week,” Djokovic said on Instagram.

“It’s personally very disappointing to me, as I have such great memories of winning the title there two years ago. I was really excited about returning as it truly felt like playing at home.

“My focus is now on my preparation for the Australian Open and I look forward to arriving in Melbourne soon and seeing all the tennis fans in Australia.”

Elsewhere, Venus Williams was beaten in three sets by Magda Linette at the Auckland Classic as the American great gears up to make history at the Australian Open aged 45.

Williams showed glimpses of the talent that has brought her seven major singles titles before running out of steam as the 52nd-ranked Linette won 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Williams received a generous ovation as she left the court and will now head to Hobart for another warm-up event before the first Grand Slam of the year.

The American will play her first Australian Open in five years and will be the oldest woman ever at the Melbourne tournament after being granted a wildcard.

She has played only sporadically in recent years and the match against Poland’s Linette was her first competitive singles outing since the US Open in August.

– © AFP 2026