Thursday 28 November, 2019
Cork GAA mourns death of 2010 All-Ireland winning selector

Bantry Blues clubman Terry O’Neill has passed away.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 28 Nov 2019, 3:41 PM
1 hour ago 2,045 Views No Comments
Former Cork selector Terry O'Neill.
Image: Cathal Noonan
Former Cork selector Terry O'Neill.
Former Cork selector Terry O'Neill.
Image: Cathal Noonan

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to former Cork selector and Bantry Blues stalwart Terry O’Neill who passed away yesterday after an illness.

O’Neill was part of the Rebels’ backroom team when they captured the All-Ireland football crown in 2010, while he was a highly influential member of the Bantry Blues club. 

He coached the Blues to the Cork SFC title in 1998 and alongside clubmate Graham Canty, they brought the Sam Maguire back to Bantry following their All-Ireland success nine years ago. 

Bantry Blues said on Twitter: “Bantry Blues would like to express our deepest sympathies to the family and large circle of friends of the late Terry O’Neill who passed away today after a short illness.

“Terry coached our county senior winning team in 1998 and was a selector on the 2010 Cork team.”

Cork GAA also paid tribute to O’Neill last night.

