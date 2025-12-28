Texans reach NFL playoffs and Ravens win to stay in hunt

CJ STROUD threw two early touchdown passes, and the Houston Texans advanced to the NFL playoffs with a 20-16 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.

The Texans (11-5) stretched their win streak to eight games while the Chargers (11-5) lost for only the second time in nine contests.

Houston’s victory eliminated the Indianapolis Colts from the playoff hunt while the Chargers’ loss clinched the AFC West division title for the Denver Broncos, who own the NFL’s best record at 13-3.

“They made some changes in the second half and made it a challenge, but that’s what you get in these types of games,” Stroud said.

“They have a good defence, but we weathered the storm and found a way to get a W.”

In Saturday’s other game, the Baltimore Ravens sustained their playoff hopes with a 41-24 victory at Green Bay as Derrick Henry ran 36 times for 216 yards and four touchdowns.

Pittsburgh can eliminate the Ravens by winning Sunday at Cleveland, but a Steelers’ loss would set up a Ravens-Steelers showdown next week in Pittsburgh for the AFC North title and a playoff berth.

The Packers’ loss handed Chicago the NFC North title, leaving Green Bay with a wildcard spot in the NFC playoffs.

In Los Angeles, Stroud completed 16-of-28 passes for 244 yards, and Houston’s top-ranked scoring defence made five sacks, forced two turnovers and silenced the Chargers for most of the contest.

“I’m so proud of those guys,” Stroud said. “They’ve held it down all year.

“We’re built tough. We practice hard.”

Stroud connected with Jayden Higgins on a 75-yard touchdown pass and made a 43-yard touchdown toss to Jaylin Noel for a 14-0 Texans lead only 5:43 into the game.

No NFL quarterback had made two TD passes over 40 yards in a first quarter since Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes in 2020.

No two Chargers rookies had caught touchdown passes over 40 yards in the same game since 1974.

Cameron Dicker’s 27-yard field goal lifted the Chargers within 14-3 at half-time but Houston’s Ka’imi Fairbairn answered from 41 yards in the third quarter.

Justin Herbert’s one-yard touchdown pass to Oronde Gadsden pulled the Chargers within 17-10 before Fairbairn added a 44-yard field goal for the Texans.

Omarion Hampton’s five-yard touchdown run pulled the Chargers within 20-16, but Dicker missed the conversion kick, and Houston ran out the clock to seal victory.

Other AFC teams that have secured playoff berths are New England, Jacksonville, Buffalo and the Chargers.

- Ravens’ Henry rules -

At Green Bay, Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love and his Baltimore counterpart, Lamar Jackson, were both sidelined due to injury.

Henry’s three-yard touchdown run on the opening drive gave Baltimore a 7-0 lead, but the Packers responded with a 39-yard Malik Willis touchdown pass to Christian Watson.

Henry, who moved to 10th on the NFL’s all-time rushing yards list with Saturday’s performance, answered on a one-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and Tyler Loop added field goals of 22 and 34 yards.

Willis scored on a 22-yard run, but Henry responded with a three-yard touchdown run that lifted the Ravens ahead 27-14 at halftime.

Green Bay’s Brandon McManus added a 24-yard field goal, and Willis ran 11 yards for a touchdown to lift the Packers within 27-24.

Baltimore pulled away in the fourth quarter as Tyler Huntley threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Zay Flowers, and Henry added a 25-yard touchdown run to seal Green Bay’s fate.

NFC clubs set for the post-season are Green Bay, Seattle, San Francisco, defending champion Philadelphia, Chicago and the Los Angeles Rams.

Carolina will clinch the NFC South title and the last NFC playoff berth with a victory over Seattle, coupled with a Tampa Bay loss at Miami on Sunday.

– © AFP 2025