TG4 confirm details of the 28 Pro14 games they'll show free-to-air this season

ALL OF CONNACHT’S home games in the Guinness Pro14 will again be shown live on TG4 as part of the broadcaster’s continued free-to-air coverage of the competition.

TG4 will show 28 games live throughout the course of the 2019/20 season, including all of the western province’s outings at the Sportsground and the Pro14 final at the Cardiff City Stadium on 20 June 2020.

Defending champions Leinster and Munster will also feature heavily throughout the campaign, with all of their games against Welsh opposition shown live on the Irish-speaking channel.

TG4′s coverage of the new season will get underway on Saturday 28 September when Munster host Dragons at Thomond Park [KO 3pm], before the broadcaster’s cameras will be at Parc y Scarlets for Connacht’s clash against Scarlets [5.15pm].

In addition to 28 live games, TG4 will carry deferred coverage of nine inter-pro fixtures from the Pro14, while a weekly highlights programme will be added to their schedule.

Máire Treasa Ní Dhubhghaill will once again be at the helm with Eimear Considine, Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird, Marcus Horan, Ronan Loughney and Eoghan Ó Neachtain among those set to feature on TG4′s coverage.

“It’s with an immense source of pride for TG4 that we embark on another season of Rugbaí Beo, continuing an association with this tournament which stretches back to 2001,” TG4′s head of sport, Rónán Ó Coisdealbha, said.

“The reaction to our free-to-air coverage of the Guinness Pro14 championship last season was tremendous and we look forward to bringing forward further innovations that will continue to engage audiences and rugby fans for the coming season.”

TG4 Pro14 fixture details 2019/20:

Saturday 28 September: Munster Rugby v Dragons, 3pm

Saturday 28 September: Scarlets v Connacht Rugby, 5.15pm

Friday 4 October: Leinster Rugby v Ospreys Rugby, 7.35pm

Saturday 5 October: Connacht Rugby v Benetton Rugby, 7.35pm

Friday 11 October: Dragons v Connacht Rugby, 7.35pm

Friday 25 October: Munster Rugby v Ospreys, 7.35pm

Saturday 26 October: Connacht Rugby v Toyota Cheetahs, 5.15pm

Saturday 2 November: Ospreys Rugby v Connacht Rugby, 5.15pm

Saturday 2 November: Cardiff Blues v Munster Rugby, 7.35pm

Friday 8 November: Connacht Rugby v Leinster Rugby, 7.35pm

Saturday 30 November: Connacht Rugby v Isuzu Southern Kings, 5.15pm

Saturday 21 December: Connacht Rugby v Munster Rugby, 5.15pm

Saturday 15 February: Connacht Rugby v Cardiff Blues, 7.35pm

Friday 21 February: Ospreys Rugby v Leinster Rugby, 7.35pm

Saturday 29 February: Munster Rugby v Scarlets, 5pm

Friday 20 March: Connacht Rugby v Scarlets, 7.35pm

Friday 27 March: Munster Rugby v Benetton Rugby, 7.35pm

Friday 10 April: Connacht Rugby v Glasgow Warriors, 7.35pm

Saturday 11 April: Munster Rugby v Cardiff Blues, 3pm

Saturday 11 April: Leinster Rugby v Zebre, 5.15pm

Friday 24 April: Dragons v Leinster Rugby, 7.35pm

Saturday 25 April: Connacht Rugby v Ulster Rugby, 7.35pm

Friday 8 May: Cardiff Blues v Connacht Rugby, 7.35pm

Saturday 9 May: Scarlets v Leinster Rugby, 7.45pm

Friday 15 May: Leinster Rugby v Cardiff Blues, 7.35pm

Saturday 16 May: Scarlets v Munster Rugby, 5.15pm

Saturday 16 May: Connacht Rugby v Edinburgh Rugby, 7.35pm

Saturday 20 June: Pro14 final, Cardiff City Stadium, TBC.

