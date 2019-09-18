This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
TG4 confirm details of the 28 Pro14 games they'll show free-to-air this season

The Irish broadcaster will again have live coverage of all of Connacht’s home games.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 18 Sep 2019, 3:36 PM
14 minutes ago 314 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4814461
Jarrad Butler, Tyler Bleyendaal, Scott Fardy and Rob Herring at today's Pro14 launch at the Aviva Stadium.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Jarrad Butler, Tyler Bleyendaal, Scott Fardy and Rob Herring at today's Pro14 launch at the Aviva Stadium.
Jarrad Butler, Tyler Bleyendaal, Scott Fardy and Rob Herring at today's Pro14 launch at the Aviva Stadium.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

ALL OF CONNACHT’S home games in the Guinness Pro14 will again be shown live on TG4 as part of the broadcaster’s continued free-to-air coverage of the competition.

TG4 will show 28 games live throughout the course of the 2019/20 season, including all of the western province’s outings at the Sportsground and the Pro14 final at the Cardiff City Stadium on 20 June 2020.

Defending champions Leinster and Munster will also feature heavily throughout the campaign, with all of their games against Welsh opposition shown live on the Irish-speaking channel.

TG4′s coverage of the new season will get underway on Saturday 28 September when Munster host Dragons at Thomond Park [KO 3pm], before the broadcaster’s cameras will be at Parc y Scarlets for Connacht’s clash against Scarlets [5.15pm].

In addition to 28 live games, TG4 will carry deferred coverage of nine inter-pro fixtures from the Pro14, while a weekly highlights programme will be added to their schedule.

Máire Treasa Ní Dhubhghaill will once again be at the helm with Eimear Considine, Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird, Marcus Horan, Ronan Loughney and Eoghan Ó Neachtain among those set to feature on TG4′s coverage.  

“It’s with an immense source of pride for TG4 that we embark on another season of Rugbaí Beo, continuing an association with this tournament which stretches back to 2001,” TG4′s head of sport, Rónán Ó Coisdealbha, said. 

“The reaction to our free-to-air coverage of the Guinness Pro14 championship last season was tremendous and we look forward to bringing forward further innovations that will continue to engage audiences and rugby fans for the coming season.”

TG4 Pro14 fixture details 2019/20:

  • Saturday 28 September: Munster Rugby v Dragons, 3pm
  • Saturday 28 September: Scarlets v Connacht Rugby, 5.15pm
  • Friday 4 October: Leinster Rugby v Ospreys Rugby, 7.35pm
  • Saturday 5 October: Connacht Rugby v Benetton Rugby, 7.35pm
  • Friday 11 October: Dragons v Connacht Rugby, 7.35pm
  • Friday 25 October: Munster Rugby v Ospreys, 7.35pm
  • Saturday 26 October: Connacht Rugby v Toyota Cheetahs, 5.15pm
  • Saturday 2 November: Ospreys Rugby v Connacht Rugby, 5.15pm
  • Saturday 2 November: Cardiff Blues v Munster Rugby, 7.35pm
  • Friday 8 November: Connacht Rugby v Leinster Rugby, 7.35pm
  • Saturday 30 November: Connacht Rugby v Isuzu Southern Kings, 5.15pm
  • Saturday 21 December: Connacht Rugby v Munster Rugby, 5.15pm
  • Saturday 15 February: Connacht Rugby v Cardiff Blues, 7.35pm
  • Friday 21 February: Ospreys Rugby v Leinster Rugby, 7.35pm
  • Saturday 29 February: Munster Rugby v Scarlets, 5pm
  • Friday 20 March: Connacht Rugby v Scarlets, 7.35pm
  • Friday 27 March: Munster Rugby v Benetton Rugby, 7.35pm
  • Friday 10 April: Connacht Rugby v Glasgow Warriors, 7.35pm
  • Saturday 11 April: Munster Rugby v Cardiff Blues, 3pm
  • Saturday 11 April: Leinster Rugby v Zebre, 5.15pm
  • Friday 24 April: Dragons v Leinster Rugby, 7.35pm
  • Saturday 25 April: Connacht Rugby v Ulster Rugby, 7.35pm
  • Friday 8 May: Cardiff Blues v Connacht Rugby, 7.35pm
  • Saturday 9 May: Scarlets v Leinster Rugby, 7.45pm
  • Friday 15 May: Leinster Rugby v Cardiff Blues, 7.35pm
  • Saturday 16 May: Scarlets v Munster Rugby, 5.15pm
  • Saturday 16 May: Connacht Rugby v Edinburgh Rugby, 7.35pm
  • Saturday 20 June: Pro14 final, Cardiff City Stadium, TBC. 

