This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 22 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Good news for rugby fans as Pro14 final to be shown free-to-air

TG4 will show live coverage of Leinster’s clash with Glasgow Warriors this weekend.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 22 May 2019, 2:05 PM
1 hour ago 2,061 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/4646818

SATURDAY’S GUINNESS PRO14 final between Leinster and Glasgow Warriors [KO 6.30pm] will be available on free-to-air television after TG4 today confirmed its live broadcast details.

The 2019 decider, to be staged at Celtic Park, will also be shown live on eir Sport and Premier Sports this weekend, while RTÉ Radio 1 will have full radio commentary. 

Leinster players celebrate winning a penalty Leinster are bidding to win back-to-back Pro14 titles this weekend. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

After both semi-finals last weekend were only available on pay-TV stations eir Sport and Premier Sports, confirmation of TG4′s live coverage from Glasgow will be welcome news for Irish rugby supporters.

TG4′s coverage will be lead by Máire Treasa Ní Dhubhghaill, with Ronan Loughney, Marcus Horan and Eimear Considine on punditry duties, and Garry Mac Donncha and Eoghan Ó Neachtain in the commentary gantry. 

The Irish-language broadcaster has shown 28 live games from the Pro14 this season and its coverage of Saturday’s final will begin at 6pm. 

Celtic Park will host its first game of rugby union 110 years after it was the venue for a rugby league international between England and Australia, while the iconic home of Celtic Football Club will be the 46th different ground used for a Pro14 game and seventh different venue for the league final. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie