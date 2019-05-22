Good news for rugby fans as Pro14 final to be shown free-to-air

SATURDAY’S GUINNESS PRO14 final between Leinster and Glasgow Warriors [KO 6.30pm] will be available on free-to-air television after TG4 today confirmed its live broadcast details.

The 2019 decider, to be staged at Celtic Park, will also be shown live on eir Sport and Premier Sports this weekend, while RTÉ Radio 1 will have full radio commentary.

Leinster are bidding to win back-to-back Pro14 titles this weekend. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

After both semi-finals last weekend were only available on pay-TV stations eir Sport and Premier Sports, confirmation of TG4′s live coverage from Glasgow will be welcome news for Irish rugby supporters.

TG4′s coverage will be lead by Máire Treasa Ní Dhubhghaill, with Ronan Loughney, Marcus Horan and Eimear Considine on punditry duties, and Garry Mac Donncha and Eoghan Ó Neachtain in the commentary gantry.

The Irish-language broadcaster has shown 28 live games from the Pro14 this season and its coverage of Saturday’s final will begin at 6pm.

Celtic Park will host its first game of rugby union 110 years after it was the venue for a rugby league international between England and Australia, while the iconic home of Celtic Football Club will be the 46th different ground used for a Pro14 game and seventh different venue for the league final.

