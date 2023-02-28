Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
PA Thiago Silva.
# Setback
Blow for under-fire Chelsea as Thiago Silva suffers knee ligament damage
The defender was forced off in the first half of Sunday’s defeat to Tottenham.
876
0
1 hour ago

CHELSEA HAVE ANNOUNCED defender Thiago Silva suffered knee ligament damage during Sunday’s 2-0 Premier League defeat at Tottenham.

The 38-year-old was forced off in the first half of the Blues’ loss to their London rivals and underwent a scan on his return to the club’s Cobham training centre on Monday.

Chelsea have not indicated how long the veteran Brazilian is expected to be sidelined for.

“Scan results have confirmed damage to Thiago’s knee ligaments and he will now work closely with the club’s medical department during his rehabilitation to return to action as soon as possible,” a club statement read.

The loss of a key player is a major blow to under-pressure head coach Graham Potter, who has managed just two wins from Chelsea’s last 15 games in all competitions.

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

Silva has featured in all but three of the Blues’ 24 top-flight matches this term, in addition to six of their seven Champions League fixtures.

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     