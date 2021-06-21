The 20-year-old selected in Eriksen's absence hails 'insane' success

MIKKEL DAMSGAARD heaped praise on his Denmark teammates Monday after their 4-1 hammering of Russia helped them into the last 16 of Euro 2020 following a rocky start to the tournament.

Sampdoria winger Damsgaard opened the scoring late in the first half on a dramatic night at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen as Denmark secured the result they needed which, combined with Belgium’s win over Finland, allowed Kasper Hjulmand’s side to finish second in Group B.

“It’s insane that we’re through. That team, these players… It’s fantastic to be part of this, Totally amazing to hear people get crazy,” Damsgaard told Danish broadcaster DR.

The 20-year had been selected to provide creative spark for Denmark in the absence of Christian Eriksen, who collapsed during his side’s opening match with Finland and had to be revived by medics on the pitch.

“I had never dreamed to be part of something that big, so it’s a fantastic feeling,” he added.

As Damsgaard spoke, the fans in the stadium roared out their anthem “we are red, we are white, we stand together, side by side”.

Their team will face Wales in Amsterdam on Saturday.