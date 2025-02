Which fellow test nation did the Ireland men's cricket team overcome in a one-off meeting earlier this week? Zimbabwe Bangladesh

West Indies Afghanistan

Who was named Super Bowl MVP as the Philadelphia Eagles dethroned the three-in-a-row-chasing Kansas City Chiefs? Jalen Hurts Saquon Barkley

Josh Sweat Cooper DeJean

Irish tennis legend Matt Doyle died earlier this week aged 70. Where did his Irish team's famous Davis Cup relegation match against John McEnroe and the Americans take place in 1982? Lansdowne Tennis Club, Dublin The RDS, Dublin

Green Glens Arena (Millstreet), Cork Windsor Tennis Club, Belfast

Which Ireland international did Bohemians manager Alan Reynolds credit as the matchmaker in his signing of former Premier League striker Lys Mousset? David McGoldrick Enda Stevens

Mark Travers John Egan

Head coach Warren Gatland departed Wales on Tuesday after a record-breaking run of how many successive defeats? 11 12

13 14

Who emerged four-point victors in Wednesday night's Sigerson Cup final? DCU UCD

The sole new inclusion in Carla Ward's first Ireland WNT squad, where does midfielder Melisa Filis play her club football? Birmingham City Charlton Athletic

Durham Blackburn Rovers

Which sports-connected Irish businessman has led a consortium to bring rugby club London Irish out of administration? JP McManus Dermot Desmond

Eddie Jordan Jamie Heaslip

What did Ireland back row Peter O'Mahony describe as 'one of the biggest compliments of my career' earlier this week? Being roundly booed by Scotland fans as he left the pitch at Murrayfield. Scotland's Blair Kinghorn described him as being 'more spiteful than Kendrick Lamar'.

The IRFU will allow him to keep the Centenary Quaich in his Cork home for the next 12 months. Husqvarna's launch of its brand-new 'POM-6' lawnmower range.