Aoife Wafer returns as Bemand names Ireland team for Women’s Rugby World Cup Quarter-Final

HEAD COACH SCOTT Bemand has named his Ireland squad for Sunday’s Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 quarter-final clash against France in Exeter.

After progressing through the Pool stages, Ireland face their Guinness Women’s Six Nations rivals in a last eight showdown at Sandy Park this weekend.

Stacey Flood, Béibhinn Parsons and Amee-Leigh Costigan are named to start in an unchanged Ireland back three, as Eve Higgins and Aoife Dalton continue their midfield partnership.

Aoibheann Reilly once again lines up alongside Dannah O’Brien in the half-backs.

In the pack, Niamh O’Dowd, Neve Jones and Linda Djougang are in the front row, while Ruth Campbell partners captain Sam Monaghan.

Fiona Tuite and Brittany Hogan join the returning Aoife Wafer in the back row.

FULL SQUAD:

15. Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(23)

14. Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(30)

13. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(27)

12. Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(31)

11. Amee-Leigh Costigan (Railway Union RFC/Munster)(22)

10. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(29)

9. Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(18)

1. Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(19)

2. Neve Jones (Gloucester Hartpury)(40)

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(51)

4. Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(11)

5. Sam Monaghan (Gloucester Hartpury/IQ Rugby)(26)(captain)

6. Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(19)

7. Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(15)

8. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(37)

Replacements:

16. Clíodhna Moloney MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs)(48)

17. Ellena Perry (Gloucester Hartpury/IQ Rugby)(3)

18. Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke RFC/Ulster)(19)

19. Eimear Corri-Fallon (Blackrock RFC/Leinster)(9)

20. Grace Moore (Trailfinders Women/IQ Rugby)(25)

21. Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(20)

22. Enya Breen (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(33)

23. Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC/Connacht)(14).