Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy. Alamy Stock Photo
Shane Lowry's Bay outfit edges out Rory McIlroy's Boston Common at TGL

Wyndham Clark nailed the decisive putt to secure a 5-4 win for The Bay.
8.43am, 18 Feb 2025

THERE WAS JOY for Shane Lowry as The Bay got the better of Boston Common with a thrilling finish in the TGL on Monday night.

Wyndham Clark sank a 10-foot eagle putt to give The Bay a 5-4 victory at the SoFi Centre in Florida. 

The 2023 US Open champion was representing The Bay in the final match of the day alongside Lowry, Min Woo Lee of Australia and Ludvig Aberg who captured the Genesis Invitational at the weekend.

Trailing 3-2, Bradley nailed a brilliant chip shot to level the tie for Boston before Aberg restored The Bay’s lead on 11. Hideki Matsuyama then missed an eagle putt with the match at 4-4 on the final hole, leaving Clark to claim the victory for The Bay.

Earlier in the day, The Bay earned a 6-5 victory over Atlanta Drive GC.

