FAI Cup worth more than ever before... and here's why Rovers winning could be good for Bohs

THE SHAMROCK ROVERS players were still arriving to their Roadstone training base after 9.30 yesterday morning when Stephen Bradley prepared to carry out media duties before tonight’s FAI Cup quarter final away to Drogheda United.

Some, like Dan Clearly and Aaron McEneff, were already working away in the gym while the injured Connor Malley also continues his recovery and should be back in action next week.

The Rovers head coach seemed a little perplexed to see a handful of journalists waiting for him, though, and that was quickly confirmed as he turned, coffee in hand, to ask: “What are youse doing here?”

“We’re here to see you.”

“Before an away game?”

“Yeah.”

“Oh, right. I’ll be with you in a few minutes.”

Bradley had a few bits of business to take care of and, in the meantime, there were a couple of nice moments for some of the returning Rovers players who starred on international duty.

Michael Noonan, aged just 17, became the youngest scorer for the Republic of Ireland U21s when he came off the bench at Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday to fire home a fine strike from outside of the box to beat Andorra 1-0.

The teenager received a round of applause from the dozen or so teammates who arrived before him, while Bradley made a beeline to give the teenager a hug.

Captain Roberto ‘Pico’ Lopes was next through the door and had his boots in the same piece of carry-on luggage that he brought back from international duty with Cape Verde. A 1-0 win over Cameroon means the Dubliner, whose father arrived here in the mid 1980s, is just one win away from qualifying for next summer’s World Cup.

If they don’t get the job done away to Libya on 6 October than they will get a chance to do so in front of their own fans a week later against Eswatini.

No wonder Lopes was beaming as he arrived to the sound of thunderous applause, teammates lining up to congratulate the man who has been a leader on the pitch for the last nine seasons.

Josh Honohan wasn’t exactly sheepish as he arrived but it was a more subdued welcome after being an unused substitute for the Republic of Ireland’s dire 2-1 defeat away to Armenia on Tuesday. His time will come, he has another Uefa Conference League campaign to look forward to as well, while domestically Rovers are on the hunt for a league and FAI Cup double.

It’s one of the few achievements that has eluded Bradley since making Rovers the dominant force in Irish football.

The 2019 triumph at Aviva Stadium was the catalyst for four titles in a row, and after being dethroned by Shelbourne in 2024 the Hoops are on the verge of bringing the trophy back to Tallaght.

Drogheda away will be a stringent test of their Double credentials – even if they have won all four games with the Louth side this term – and the quarter-final tie comes at a time of real confidence for Rovers.

Bohemians fans won’t want to hear it but that could bode well for them, too. In a week when Alan Reynolds extended his contract as manager, European qualification is probable rather than guaranteed. A win at home to Derry City tonight would go some way to changing that.

As both clubs are out of the Cup, they meet in league action and the Candystripes arrive at Dalymount Park just one point behind the Gypsies in third place.

With Shelbourne, St Patrick’s Athletic and Drogheda all level on 42 points below them, the business end of the Cup can also have a dramatic impact on how the European spots are divvied up.

Should Rovers continue their superiority and clinch the Double, it means the extra place for Europe does not just go to the club that finishes fourth. That will still be the case, but the League of Ireland’s improved coefficient means that the FAI Cup winners will earn a spot in the first round of Europa League qualifiers. Not only that, there will be the safety net of falling into the Uefa Conference League qualifiers should they lose their opening game.

However, should Rovers do the business in the league and then triumph at Aviva Stadium in November, the Europa League qualifying spot will go to the side that finishes second in the Premier Division – prize money will also be in the region of €700,000.

As it stands, Bohs are the ones who stand to benefit from such a scenario. Not that they will give anyone at Rovers a round of applause for their success.

FAI Cup quarter-final fixtures: Tonight - Drogheda United v Shamrock Rovers (7.30pm) Kerry v Sligo Rovers (7.45pm), Finn Harps v Cork City (7.45pm). Sunday: St Patrick’s Athletic v Galway United (6pm)

Premier Division – Tonight: Bohemians v Derry City (7.45pm).

First Division – Tonight (all 7.45pm): Cobh Ramblers v Treaty United, Dundalk v Bray Wanderers, UCD v Longford Town.