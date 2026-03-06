Patience paying off for early pacesetters Bohemians but going the distance requires a relentless spirit

QUIET ENOUGH AROUND the League of Ireland this week. Keeping the head down and going about business without so much as a murmur on Liveline or early morning TV.

We’re not sure if the process to train and recruit a dedicated pyro-sniffing canine unit is underway, but we await the photocall notification from the minister for sport’s PR team.

Yep, we’ll follow his lead.

Is Patrick O’Donovan a dog with a bone or simply another opportunistic politician who will scurry on once he smells blood elsewhere?

He was in Tallaght Stadium for the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier with France during the week and we’ll see as the season goes on if his busy diary allows him attend another League of Ireland fixture over the coming months.

There’s not been any mention of flares or disorder or any of the cultural ills apparently afflicting the game in this country. The pitch at Oriel Park has been quietly repaired with little fuss, and Drogheda United confirmed they would cover the cost after a €15,000 fine and a ban on travelling fans for their next four away games had also been imposed by the FAI’s disciplinary unit.

Tonight’s games – thankfully – only come with the usual health warning. Even at this early stage it feels like a reminder is needed for those supporters embracing despair as their sole acquaintance for the season.

Advertisement

Patience is a virtue sustained by progress, albeit one that always seems as though it is quick to unravel.

It also requires a willingness from those in the maelstrom to persevere through an often-overwhelming struggle, maintaining a calm, defiant belief that what they’re doing will lead to success.

Winning matches along the way sure does help.

The rewards for going about your business in the right way can come in both subtle and exciting increments, before the ultimate satisfaction.

It would appear that Bohemians are on the cusp of having their faith in manager Alan Reynolds really pay off.

The club’s board, as well as director of football Pat Fenlon, deserve praise for cool heads during a fraught 2025 campaign when the relationship between fans, players and coaching staff seemed to be close to unravelling.

“I don’t listen to the rubbish because you’re never pleasing everyone. Some of the stuff that’s going on is ridiculous. You know, from the get-go, they’re on the players’ back. That’s possibly because of me. I’m not going to win them all over. And to be honest, I don’t give a f*** if I win them all over. All I want to do is be successful here and get ready for next year,” Reynolds said after a 4-1 win away to Drogheda on the last night of the campaign.

It was a victory that secured fourth place and, due to Shamrock Rovers winning the FAI Cup a few days later, a spot in Europe was assured.

Bohs had lost three of their last five games and in their penultimate fixture at Dalymount Park gone 2-0 up against Shelbourne only to lose 3-2 to a goal in the 97th minute.

Reynolds had been serving a touchline bad after a red card the week before and fans were furious with their team as they slumped off the pitch.

Dalymount feels like a different place now.

There is no glory in plaudits before the St Patrick’s Day celebrations have even taken place and no one around Phibsborough should be getting giddy at the thoughts of their own reason for a parade come November.

Still, last week’s performance against Rovers was far more resounding than the 3-2 scoreline suggested. Two quick consolations late on stung but were by no means critical.

Hoops head coach Stephen Bradley said small details and fine margins cost his team dearly.

It felt more than that on the night, and of course with this Bohs team you also feel as though you will learn more about them from how they respond to an emphatic victory over the champions by how they do away to Waterford tonight.

At one point last Friday the Blues were in command away to Derry City and sitting in third place. They’re now second bottom, one point clear of Sligo Rovers after Michael Duffy inspired a stirring comeback victory for Tiernan Lynch that sets them up for a Tallaght test.

Just like no one should be hailing Bohs as the real deal capable of going the distance, it would be equally premature to insist Rovers’ display is proof of a fateful affliction.

Until the 90th minute of the St Patrick’s Athletic-Galway United game on Monday night it was a story of frustration and disappointment leading into the Saints’ visit to Shelbourne at Tolka Park later this evening.

Related Reads Stephen Kenny hoping Kian Leavy blossoms from rising star into lethal matchwinner Dalymount's glorious goodbye - 'I found a purpose, something that gives meaning to my life in Dublin' League of Ireland footballers put FAI to shame with moral clarity over Israel

Then Kian Leavy scored a stunning goal, illustrating a relentless spirit that will be required for any side to achieve their aims over the course of a long season.

Right now, there are indications of the path of travel but nothing yet that offers any guarantees.

Fixtures (7.45pm kick-off unless stated)

Premier Division – Tonight: Shelbourne v St Patrick’s Athletic (8pm, Live on Virgin Media Two), Waterford v Bohemians, Galway United v Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers v Derry City (8pm). Tomorrow: Sligo Rovers v Drogheda United.

First Division – Tonight: Treaty United v Kerry, Bray Wanderers v Athlone Town, Cobh Ramblers v Cork City, Finn Harps v Wexford. Tomorrow: Longford Town v UCD (7.30pm).