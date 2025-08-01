Low morale, fear of job cuts and desperate for funding - The FAI need a big win

PART OF THE fallout from The 42′s story a week ago that one of the core aims of the FAI’s Football Pathway Plan was effectively “dead in the water” was a willingness from some in Abbotstown to open up about morale.

At yet another critical time for the association, the feeling among staff is at an all-time low, with some going as far as describing the mood at its lowest ebb.

Fear of redundancies, cuts to budgets for international teams, and stagnant progress have combined to sap the life out of many. In the midst of all this some of the FAI’s most important work is ongoing as they prepare the funding proposal to Government for League of Ireland academies.

Separately, but still linked to the attempted overhaul of player development, talks over the last few months between grassroots elements of the game and FAI president Paul Cooke, as well as others from the FAI, have made it clear that the Aligned Calendar Season is not something that will be implemented as planned – a phased approach beginning in January of 2026 with full link up to professional level by 2028 will be shelved.

Details seen by The 42 that were also sent to some members of the Schoolboys/Girls’ Football Association of Ireland, it was put to them that a delay of another three years for further consultation might be on the cards.

The 42 reported last week how this was rejected by those on the SFAI side, and after the FAI’s board meeting on Tuesday The Beat understands that it was agreed to a revised proposal of resolution regarding the calendar year, and that once that happens it is to be brought back to the board for their review as a matter of urgency.

In the meantime, as detailed by the Irish Examiner on Wednesday night, a “Business Transformational Plan” is also to be presented to the FAI board next month.

With debt levels around the €40 million mark and staff numbers at 251, with associated payroll costs not far of €14m per annum, there are some who fear for their jobs.

The Beat also understands that international coaches at youth level have seen their budgets reduced and have been forced to limit the time they would like to spend with players.

Amid the backdrop of such frustration, The 42 revealed on Wednesday that former senior women’s manager Eileen Gleeson was set to be appointed to a new position with an emphasis on development and strategy, although it will not be the same role as head of women’s and girls’ football that she held previously and which Hannah Dingley has since departed.

And with the independent auditors appointed on track with their report on the League of Ireland academies, there is at least positivity that the timeframe that was set out by LOI academy manager Will Clarke to present their funding proposal to Government will be met in mid August, with clarity expected in time for October’s Budget.

An ask of an 11-year commitment with a top end figure of €8m phased in and then tapering off is what the FAI are looking for. Getting this over the line is crucial to provide an element of hope for the future, and that’s before you consider that next week will see the FAI continue their search for Marc Canham’s permanent replacement as Chief Football Officer.

At least two internal candidates are understood to be in the frame, as well as three from outside including one former senior men’s international. All will be tasked with presenting their vision on how they intend on delivering the Football Pathways Plan.

With so much happening in the background the FAI top brass will soon be back in front of an Oireachtas sport committee after they requested a four-week deferment on a scheduled appearance just after the start of July.

The FAI asked for more preparation time for the session, citing “the complexity introduced by the committee seeking material that relates directly to an ongoing Garda investigation.”

A Garda investigation is ongoing after RTÉ and the Sunday Independent detailed in their own joint investigation allegations from the 1990s against former male coaches relating to unwanted sexual advances.

With so much happening in and out of the spotlight, the FAI really could do with a big win soon.

Roll on the start of World Cup qualifying in September.