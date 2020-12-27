BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Sunday 27 December 2020
Advertisement

'The keeper comes out, knees him in the back, drops the ball and somehow that’s a foul on him' - Dyche

The Burnley boss was left unimpressed by the officials’ performance during his side’s game with Leeds.

By Press Association Sunday 27 Dec 2020, 4:33 PM
34 minutes ago 921 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5311565
Sean Dyche pictured during today's game.
Image: Molly Darlington
Sean Dyche pictured during today's game.
Sean Dyche pictured during today's game.
Image: Molly Darlington

SEAN DYCHE was left “incredibly frustrated” after Burnley’s 1-0 defeat at Leeds, claiming key decisions went against his side.

Patrick Bamford’s fifth-minute penalty proved decisive after he was adjudged to have been fouled by Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Burnley were denied an equaliser in the 17th minute. Ashley Barnes turned the ball home, but referee Robert Jones had already blown for an alleged foul by Ben Mee on goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Dyche, who had spoken to Jones after the match, said of the disallowed goal: “Ben Mee does nothing other than clearly attempt to win a header. He doesn’t even look at the man.

“The keeper comes out, knees him in the back, drops the ball and somehow that’s a foul on him and it’s an impossibility, even allowing for the protection of keepers.

“So I’m incredibly frustrated, and lots of other decisions, but they’re two very important decisions that have gone against us.”

Dyche did not think Leeds should have been awarded their early penalty, arguing that Pope had won the ball before colliding with Bamford.

“Popey got the ball,” Dyche said. “You can tell by the trajectory of the ball, so I’m amazed, no I’m not amazed, because at the very top of the game they’ve said they want more penalties.

“There is a directive, I understand that, but ironically we’ve only had one in 24 games, which is bizarre in itself.”

Leeds dominated the first half and missed a host of chances, but Burnley turned the tables on Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the second period as they pressed for an equaliser.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“They had a bright start – poor shape from us and they got in behind us,” Dyche added. “Second half we were terrific, out-ran them and out-performed them.

“Credit to them, they’ve been working hard to get a clean sheet. I’m certainly not not giving them credit.

“But we had so many chances to find the final key pass or finish (in the second half) and didn’t.”

Bielsa’s side moved seven points clear of Burnley, who remain in 16th place, but he admitted Leeds had been under the cosh after the interval.

“We hung on to the result,” he said. “In the final part of the second half and perhaps in the whole second half, it was the game that they were proposing they wanted to play.

“We weren’t able to stop them playing how they wanted, to neutralise them and although we defended fiercely, the opponent had chances to score.”

Leeds registered their sixth league win of the season and climbed four places up to 11th before Wolves’ evening kick-off against Tottenham.

Bielsa’s side are not renowned for backs-to-the-wall defending but their refusal to buckle under the late pressure clearly satisfied the Argentinian.

“It was an energetic and valiant effort by the guys and very decisive,” he added.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie