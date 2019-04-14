This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well can you remember these dramatic final rounds of the Masters?

The Green Jacket will be handed out again at Augusta this evening.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 14 Apr 2019, 7:30 AM
By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 14 Apr 2019, 7:30 AM
Who won a sudden-death play-off to win the 2003 Masters?
PA
Len Mattiace
Jim Furyk

Jeff Maggert
Mike Weir
Who hit a quadruple bogey on the 12th as part of a back nine collapse in 2016 to pave the way for Danny Willett’s victory?
PA
Jason Day
Dustin Johnson

Jordan Spieth
Rory McIlroy
Nick Faldo trailed Greg Norman by six shots entering the 1996 Masters final round but how much did he win by?
PA
4
7

5
6
Rory McIlroy was the leader after the third round in 2011 but who birdied the last four holes of his final round to win?
PA
Charl Schwartzel
Angel Cabrera

Adam Scott
Geoff Ogilvy
Ernie Els came close to victory in the 2004 Masters. He finished in second place, one stroke behind which champion?
Vijay Singh
Phil Mickelson

Tiger Woods
Fred Couples
Who was two shots clear after 13 holes of the final round in 2017 but didn’t collect the Green Jacket?
PA
Matt Kuchar
Lee Westwood

Charley Hoffman
Justin Rose
Who trailed by two on the 16th tee box, made a 20-foot birdie putt on the 18th and celebrated his first ever Major title in the 1998 Masters?
PA
Mark O'Meara
David Toms

Paul Azinger
David Duval
Who became his country’s second Masters champion when finishing two shots clear of Tom Lehman in 1994?
PA
Bernhard Langer
Ian Woosnam

Jose Maria Olazabal
Nick Faldo
Who lost out to Bubba Watson in a play-off in the 2012 Masters?
PA
Louis Oosthuizen
Angel Cabrera

Retief Goosen
Rickie Fowler
Tiger Woods made a famous chip-in for birdie at what hole in 2005 en route to an ultimate play-off victory?
PA
17th
16th

18th
15th
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA
You scored out of !
You've won the Green Jacket!
Top of the leaderboard, well played.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
You've lost in a play-off
So close to the main prize.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
You made the cut for the weekend!
You got to play on Saturday and Sunday but finished down the field.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
You failed to qualify!
Getting to Augusta was a bridge too far on this occasion.
Share your result:

