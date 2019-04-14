Quiz: How well can you remember these dramatic final rounds of the Masters?

Who won a sudden-death play-off to win the 2003 Masters? PA Len Mattiace Jim Furyk

Jeff Maggert Mike Weir

Who hit a quadruple bogey on the 12th as part of a back nine collapse in 2016 to pave the way for Danny Willett’s victory? PA Jason Day Dustin Johnson

Jordan Spieth Rory McIlroy

Nick Faldo trailed Greg Norman by six shots entering the 1996 Masters final round but how much did he win by? PA 4 7

5 6

Rory McIlroy was the leader after the third round in 2011 but who birdied the last four holes of his final round to win? PA Charl Schwartzel Angel Cabrera

Adam Scott Geoff Ogilvy

Ernie Els came close to victory in the 2004 Masters. He finished in second place, one stroke behind which champion? Vijay Singh Phil Mickelson

Tiger Woods Fred Couples

Who was two shots clear after 13 holes of the final round in 2017 but didn’t collect the Green Jacket? PA Matt Kuchar Lee Westwood

Charley Hoffman Justin Rose

Who trailed by two on the 16th tee box, made a 20-foot birdie putt on the 18th and celebrated his first ever Major title in the 1998 Masters? PA Mark O'Meara David Toms

Paul Azinger David Duval

Who became his country’s second Masters champion when finishing two shots clear of Tom Lehman in 1994? PA Bernhard Langer Ian Woosnam

Jose Maria Olazabal Nick Faldo

Who lost out to Bubba Watson in a play-off in the 2012 Masters? PA Louis Oosthuizen Angel Cabrera

Retief Goosen Rickie Fowler