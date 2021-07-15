Lowry seven shots back as Oosthuizen, Spieth make the early running at the Open

Lowry battled to a one-over par 71 as he began his long-awaited defence of the Claret Jug.

Lowry battled to a one-over par 71 as he began his long-awaited defence of the Claret Jug.

DEFENDING CHAMPION SHANE Lowry found trouble on his last hole and finished with a bogey for a one-over par start at the Open Championship.

Lowry’s 71 leaves him seven shots off the early pace at Royal St. George’s where former champions Louis Oosthuizen and Jordan Spieth shot to the top of the leaderboard.

Oosthuizen held his nerve for par at the last to sign for a six-under par 64, one clear of Spieth on five-under.

Oosthuizen has been frustrated so far this year in his attempt to add to his only major triumph after cruising to victory in the 2010 Open at St Andrew’s.

The South African finished second in this year’s last two Majors, the US PGA Championship and US Open, and is now in contention again.

After starting with seven straight pars, Oosthuizen accelerated around the turn with seven birdies in 10 holes.

Spieth, who lifted the Claret Jug at Royal Birkdale in 2017, shot up the leaderboard thanks to four consecutive birdies between the fifth and the eighth holes and finished strongly by picking up two more shots at 15 and 16.

Lowry made a nightmare start to his title defence with bogeys on the opening two holes before pulling a shot back to make the turn in one over.

Back-to-back birdies on the 16th and 17th brought him back to level par for the first time in the day before bunker trouble on the last hole saw him drop a shot.

Pre-tournament favourite Jon Rahm, this year’s US Open champion, is another with work to do after he finished with a birdie to get in on one-over par, alongside Darren Clarke, who also finished with a 71.

Off the course, Americans Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau’s ongoing feud has been the talk of the tour this week.

Koepka admitted he is no fan of the Royal St. George’s course, but the serial contender for major championships kept himself in the hunt with a round of 69 despite bogeying the 18th.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

DeChambeau accepted before the tournament his booming drives off the tee may have to be tempered this week, with staying out of the lush rough the key to remaining in contention for the weekend.

However, he consistently found himself hacking out of what he described as “diabolical” hay in an up and down round that contained four birdies and five bogeys for a 71.

Rory McIlroy will begin his quest to end a seven-year major drought as one of the late starters when he tees off at 3.21pm Irish time.

© – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!