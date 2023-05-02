RTÉ's Saturday Game scheduling is based on number of top tier matches each weekend

THE SCHEDULING OF RTÉ’s Saturday Game GAA highlights show is based on the number of top tier hurling and football championship matches each weekend, the station has revealed.

In a statement released to The 42, RTÉ have explained that the inclusion of The Saturday Game in its schedule is determined by the Tier 1 games being played each weekend, and that decisions in relation to coverage “remain under consideration.”

The national broadcaster received heavy criticism over the weekend when the Saturday Game was not aired in the aftermath of an epic encounter between Limerick and Clare in the Munster SHC round-robin series. GAA GO carried the live coverage of the game where Clare overcame the reigning provincial and All-Ireland champions.

Advertisement

The Saturday Game highlights programme is a new addition to RTÉ’s GAA coverage for the 2023 championship but will not be shown every weekend.

The first edition of the Saturday Game Highlights show was featured on RTÉ 2 last Saturday, 22 April when there were 15 Tier 1 championship games across hurling and football throughout the weekend. Last weekend, there were nine top tier championship games on Saturday and Sunday, including the meeting of Limerick and Clare.

The Saturday Game will not appear on TV screens this weekend either, with three provincial championship games coming up on Saturday and three more on Sunday.

RTÉ’s statement in full reads:

“Decisions on whether The Saturday Game airs are based on the number of Tier 1 Championship matches on any given weekend.

“All decisions relating to coverage remain under consideration and subject to review at season end.”

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!