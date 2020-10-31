The Storyteller wins Champion Chase after thrilling Down Royal finish

The Storyteller (No8) clears the final fence on the way to winning the Champion Chase.

The Storyteller (No8) clears the final fence on the way to winning the Champion Chase.

THE STORYTELLER LANDED the biggest success of his career when pipping Chris’s Dream in a thrilling renewal of the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal.

Gordon Elliott’s nine-year-old has been in the form of his life through the autumn, but he has regularly come up short in Grade One company since winning at the highest level as a novice.

Dropped out at the rear by Keith Donoghue, The Storyteller came through to challenge Chris’s Dream between the last two fences and the two settled down to fight it out.

For most of the run to the line, Henry de Bromhead’s Chris’s Dream looked likely to hold on, but Donoghue was not to be denied aboard 9-2 shot The Storyteller, who prevailed by a neck.

Meanwhile, Battleoverdoyen won the Grade 2 Lough Construction Ltd. Chase, beating Easy Game, the French favourite.

Elsewhere, Bridget Andrews received plenty of praise after producing Amoola Gold with a well-timed late run to land the tote.co.uk Handicap Chase at Ascot.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The Dan Skelton-trained seven-year-old took another step forward when following up his comeback win at Wetherby 17 days ago with a last-gasp victory in the extended two-mile Listed event.

After being held up for much of the race, the 9-2 shot was delivered by Andrews at the final fence before getting the better of a late duel with favourite Ibleo by a short head.

Tom Messenger, assistant trainer, said: “It was a fantastic performance. Bridget gave him a fantastic ride to be fair on this ground. She took her time on him and there is only one winning post, but she got there just at the right time.”