Get bonus Rugby Weekly podcasts and join our exclusive World Cup WhatsApp group

By The42 Team Thursday 26 Sep 2019, 7:27 PM
cian-healy Don't miss a moment from Japan. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

ONE WEEK DOWN; six (hopefully) to go.

The Rugby World Cup is off to a flying start with heavyweight showdowns, some unlikely surprises, its fair share of questionable refereeing decisions, and crucially, an impressive Irish performance on opening weekend.

All eyes now are on Saturday morning’s meeting with the hosts, and what better time to remind you of the exciting new features we’ve got for members throughout the tournament. 

The first is Rugby Weekly Extra, a brand-new series of member podcasts. Murray Kinsella has been dialling in from Japan every day (we might give him a day or two off at some point!) for a quick chat to give us his thoughts on that day’s action and to bring us up to speed on the latest news from the Ireland camp. With Rugby Weekly Extra, our members will be guaranteed that you won’t miss a thing.

Another new feature that we’d like to tell you about is The42 Members WhatsApp group for the Rugby World Cup. As the name suggests, the group is exclusive to The42 Members, and it has been up and running for the past few weeks with lots of chat around the big games and Ireland’s team selections as well as any other interesting stories. Murray is checking in there too with updates from Japan, and the rest of our rugby team are also on hand to discuss and debate any big news.

You can sign up today for just €5 a month or €42 a year and start to enjoy all of these extra benefits right away.

As well as these World Cup benefits, there’s also two more exclusive podcast series, our member-only Insiders Newsletters (including a rugby dispatch from Murray), monthly draws for great sporting prizes, and much, much more.

For more information, or to join, simply click here for more details and follow the simple instructions.

Support The42 — join the club.

Become A Member

